Relive All the Amazing Moments from the 7th AMVCA this Weekend on DStv and GOtv

VFS Global shares Safety Tips to help Female Globetrotters to have a Memorable Travel Experience

Of Safety or Otherwise of Water Heaters

Babajide Sanwo-Olu schools us on How to celebrate International Women's Month

AWP Network honours Idia Aisien, Fakhuus Hashim & Tope Ganiyah Fajingbesi-Balogun

Here's How You can #ShareLove with Extraodinary Women around You courtesy of Haier Thermocool

Refresh Your Hustle The "Chivita Ice Tea Way"💪🏿

Jane Egerton-Idehen launches ‘Be Fearless' Campaign to Support the Nigerian Woman

Knorr celebrates Exceptional Nigerian Women with Special Gift Boxes of Yummy Goodness for #IWD2020

"Do well by doing good" - Adesola Adeduntan, CEO FirstBank on the Role of Financial Institutions in driving Financial Inclusion

…watch the rebroadcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family

The 7th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) held on Saturday, March 14th, to much fanfare and critical acclaim. Celebrities, fans, socialites and many big names in the movie industry turned out in their numbers to partake in Africa’s biggest film and TV award night.

The AMVCA was a star-studded celebration of not only African film and TV talent but African fashion, as well as home-grown musical talent. The show was hosted by Nigeria’s IK Osakioduwa and Kenya’s Amina Abdi Rabar and featured amongst many others, live performances from African music icon Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia and talented vocalists cum Best Soundtrack nominees, Mercy Aghedo, Adeniyi Timilehin Adeola and Ighwiyisi Jacobs.

In case you missed out on the live broadcast of the event, you can still catch up on all the exciting moments including the red carpet extravaganza, performances, and emotional award acceptance speeches on the following channels on DStv and GOtv:

Africa Magic Showcase (DStv 151):

AMVCA Red Carpet     Saturday, March 21 at 1 pm

AMVCA Live Show       Saturday, March 21 at 4 pm

Africa Magic Family (DStv 154 & GOtv 2):

AMVCA Red Carpet     Saturday, March 21 at 2 pm

AMVCA Live Show       Saturday, March 21 at 7 pm

Africa Magic Urban (DStv 153):

AMVCA Red Carpet     Saturday, March 21 at 4 pm

AMVCA Live Show       Sunday, March 22 at 10:30 am

Visit www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.com and download MyDStv or MyGOtv Apps to pay for your subscription or switch your package.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

