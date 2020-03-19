BNShareYourHustle: BellaNaijarians in USA & Canada, Class Districts is Your Plug for Africa Made Products

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Class District | @classdistrict

***

If you are an African living in the USA/Canada, then you should stop by at @classdistrict because they got you covered for all “Made-In-Africa products”.

They stock cute Clothing, Beauty products (African Black Soap, Shea Butter etc) as well as herbs (Agbo-Jedi). All these at affordable prices with very fast shipping all over USA/Canada.

Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:
