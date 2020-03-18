These 12 Remarkable Individuals are set to Receive the 2020 Lord’s Dry Gin Achievers Awards

Coming off the success of the pioneer edition of the Lord’s Dry Gin Achievers Awards held on March 24th, 2019, Lord’s Dry Gin will be hosting another edition this year to showcase individuals who have also made outstanding contributions in the Nigerian society.

The Lord’s Dry Gin Achievers Awards honours individuals who have attained a remarkable level of progress in their different industries. This initiative was launched to uphold the brand’s desire and mission to honour prominent leadership and achievements and to celebrate young people who strive to achieve distinct success in various professions.

This year, Lord’s Dry Gin will be celebrating: Piggyvest’s triple threat; Odunayo Eweniyi, Somto Ifezue and Joshua Chibueze, the duo behind Nairabox; Jay Chikezie and Tokunbo Adetona, Human rights activist; Segun Awosanya popularly known as Segalink, Art curator and founder of Rele Art Gallery; Adenrele Sonariwo, Jola Ayeye and John Adewusi of Salt&Truth TV, Human Resource specialist; Ivie Temitayo- Ibitoye, breakout comedian Samuel Perry aka Broda Shaggi and Endometriosis advocate; Dr.Nini Iyizoba.

The brand has carefully selected the above in recognition of their excellence and impressive footprint in their various industries. Grand Oak is proud to highlight the unfolding journey of these individuals as they inspire the next generation to come.

In the previous year, the ceremony celebrated 8 exceptional individuals who gave inspiring insights into their journey. This year, 12 individuals who have made notable achievements in their various industries will be honoured.

GM Marketing, Mridul Sharma added “We believe in celebrating excellence and exceptional leadership. We established this platform for individuals who inspire others through their work despite the unfavourable challenges we face in Nigeria, they have proven determination and dedication to work is integral in moving the nation forward which is greatly encouraged by Lord’s Dry Gin”

The event is strictly by invitation and is set to hold on March 29th, 2020, at the Federal Palace Hotel.

Date: Sunday, March 29th, 2020

Venue: Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos

As an enterprise of Grand Oak Limited renowned for its prominent marketing and distribution of Spirits and Wines in Nigeria, Lord’s Dry Gin is made of exceptional, international quality and has been in the market for 34 years. Lord’s Dry Gin endowed with leadership in the spirit market, is enjoyed among sophisticated ladies and gentlemen.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content