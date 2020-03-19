Martell’s AMVCA After-Party was Everything, from Jimmie & Dotun’s Face Off to the Non-stop Music💃🏽

Connect with us

On Saturday, March 14th, 2020, unrivalled cognac house –Martell, hosted the entertainment industry to an epic night of exhilarating experiences at the AMVCA after party. The party which was held at the exquisite Eko Hotel & Suites celebrated the contributions of Africa’s film & television practitioners and the striking growth the industry has come to witness in light of a global appeal.

Setting the tone for what was described one of the most exciting moments to look forward to, Martell ushered in the capacity crowd to a rich blend of non-stop music from DJ Obi, DJ Big N & Crowd Kontroller. The experience was heightened with hardcore hype performances from the best in the game.

With a magnificent ambience spread through the walls of the convention centre, the night sauntered in theatrical lights illuminating the intricate decor. Taking the reins of giving the crowd maximum experience, Jimmie & Dotun bounced off each other on stage thrilling with riveting music.

Amongst several highlights of the evening was the one on one interaction with hosts- Denola Grey & Amira Ibrahim who engaged awardees and guests on the picturesque lifestyle set. The set provided an aesthetically pleasing backdrop for a lot of screengrab moments whilst the guests revelled tasty grubs & signature Martell cocktails.

This year’s AMVCA afterparty will remain unreserved in the hearts of many, as Martell spared no efforts in delivering premium entertainment experiences which is synonymous with its impact in celebrations.

