Say Goodbye to Boring Weekdays with Quilox after Work Wednesdays💃🏽

Quilox, one of the biggest nightlife brands in Africa hosted the 1st edition of The Quilox after Work Wednesday on March 11th, 2020 and it was a joy to behold, born from the desire of Quilox to provide a platform of interaction and networking between young professionals and creatives in the city of Lagos.

This event had staff from different companies across Lagos such as Hennessey, Jumia, SIMS Electronics, Access Bank, Zenith Bank and so on.

The attendees had fun on various team building activities and board games, this event is not your regular event as it had other side attractions such as PS4 tournament, a complementary card raffle that saw two winners emerged winning two nights at a 5-star Hotel and a free spa treatment respectively.

Attendees shared their excitement on the new initiative as most were of the opinion that it is a brilliant development, an opportunity to interact and meet people from different works of life.

Others said they would like this to be a regular event as it gives the opportunity not only to network but also to wait out the Lagos traffic in a conducive environment.

The next edition of the Quilox after Work Wednesday is scheduled to hold on the 18th of March 2020 and every Wednesday after that.

This is to officially announce that all professionals and creatives across the Nigerian work sphere are invited for this event.

This event was proudly sponsored by Hennessey.

For Partnership inquiries please call 08140090009 or email [email protected], visit www.nightclub.clubquilox.com for updates on future events.

