Meet the Creative Panellists for the 2020 Business of Photography Conference

The Business of Photography Conference is emphasized that the goal is to effectively sustain the industry and also monetize creativity. The conference is set to understand photography from a business-oriented angle and create a chart leading to the future and growth of the creative industry. The Theme of this year’s event is Photography and The Tech Evolution.



The BOP team is so excited about this year’s conference and we are happy to introduce some of our panellists for the conference. They are amazing creatives from all walks of life and they have built substantial careers for themselves, worth learning from.

Date: Tuesday, April 21st, 2020

Time: 8 am

Venue: Landmark Event Centre, Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island, Lagos

Adesuwa Iyare is a South African Trained Photographer. Adesuwa is the Special Adviser, Visual Communications to the Wife Of The Vice President, Federal Republic Of Nigeria & Principal Photographer to the Wife Of The Vice President.

Jay Chikezie is the Co-founder and Director, Business strategy of Nairabox; a digital lifestyle wallet that helps Africans conveniently make payments for their lifestyle needs. Nairabox is reckoned as the pioneer of lifestyle experience in the digital space in Nigeria. His deep network across industries (Telcos, Banking, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment) has allowed him secure partnerships for different businesses. Jay Chikezie is also the founder and the CEO of Tremendoc; a telehealth solution that provides easy, convenient and affordable access to licensed doctors through high definition chats, audio calls or video conference, via the Tremendoc mobile app. He’s a family man, loves travelling and playing video games. Jay holds a B.Sc in Microbiology from Ebonyi State University.

Oyindamola Fakeye is currently the West African Arts Associate Consultant for the British Council and was the co-curator of the Lagos Biennial II ‘How to Build a Lagoon with Just a Bottle of Wine’ (2019). She sits on the board of the Arts in Medicine Project and is the 2019/2020 Director for the Arts in Medicine fellowship, which trains 100 artists and health professionals annually on a variety of art practices for use in healthcare settings.

She has previously worked with the South Bank Center, the Center for Contemporary Art Lagos and in 2009 co-founded the Video Art Network Lagos (VAN, Lagos) a New Media Art organisation focused on providing a platform for learning, international exchange and promotion of local artists.

Oyindamola’s interest lies in experiential learning and participatory experiences through the arts and entrepreneurship within the creative industries.

Oyinda has a BSC in Nutritional Biochemistry from the University of Nottingham, studied Health Promotion/ Health and Society at Kings College London and has a diploma in Mindful Mental Health and Mindfulness from the Center for Excellence in the UK.

Born July 1st, 1964 as Oladayo Mukaila Adedayo, but generally known as ‘Dayo Adedayo. ‘Dayo Adedayo was trained as a photographer at the Westminster College and the University of Westminster, both in the United Kingdom. His major breakthrough came when he worked as a freelance photojournalist with Ovation International, the Number 1 celebrity magazine in Africa. Several of his work adorns the front cover of the magazine for over a 4 year period and the bestselling edition, ‘See Dubai and Die’ in 2002 was by him.

His work also adorned the pages of the E-Passport of Nigeria, the One Hundred Naira note to mark the centenary of Nigeria, the walls of the International Airports of Lagos, Abuja and several institutions and homes across Nigeria, and a member on the committee of setting up photography as a course in Nigeria Polytechnics.

Adedayo hopes that his work will add to the growing canon of contemporary African photography that seeks to challenge perceptions, broaden audiences and show the world the beauty of Nigeria like never before.

Jokotade Shonowo is the Founder and Lead Photographer at Poshclick Portraiture; a leading boutique photography company that specializes in creating timeless images with character and soul for the accomplished individual.

She is vested in giving back to humanity, has the interest of the girl child and generally the young-ins at heart and as such over the years she’s partnered with Ebi School Leavers Initiative to teach over 100 secondary school students photography. She’s also a volunteer at Conversation Cafe.

She’s the convener of THE SHUTTER PATH; an impact outreach for still and motion creatives which is focused on educating creatives on the best business practices to enable them grow sustainable businesses and build reputable brands.

She obtained a B.Sc. in Microbiology from Olabisi Onabanjo University, a Certificate in Entrepreneurship Management from Pan Atlantic University and also an Alumni of Cherie Blair Foundation for Women’s Programme having successfully completed Road to Growth.

To register for the conference, click HERE.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.