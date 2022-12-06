Connect with us

Qatar Creates announces 'Festival in motion' Featuring 55 Performances curated by Benjamin Millepied & Nico Muhly

Get Your Tickets for Gaise Baba Live in Concert | December 22nd

Richard Nyong conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree from University of Port Harcourt

The Macallan unveils the Harmony Collection in Lagos | Here is what You Missed

Meet ‘The Arkersons Agency’ - A New Influencer Management Firm in Lagos | Here’s how the Launch Event went down

'Art Connects' is the Theme for the 2nd Edition of the BEETA Arts Festival | December 2nd -4th

Martell Hosted ‘An Evening with Jeff Bankz’ to explore Good Cognac & Unconventional Nigerian Cuisine

In Case You Missed It: Highlights from the 17th Edition of The Experience

Inside Cantu Beauty and Women Empowering Nations 2022 G.L.O.W Global Fellowship Finale

ARTSPLIT closed out Yusuf Grillo and George Pemba’s Auction with a VIP Dinner | Here’s how It went down

L-R: Ugoma Ebilah, Founding Director and chief curator at BLOOM Art; Owen Omogiafo, President and Group CEO of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp); Atul Chaudhary, Managing director, Landcraft industries; Temitayo Ogunbiyi, Nigerian-based contemporary artist and curator; and Oyindamola Fakeye, Creative Director of Centre for Contemporary Art, Lagos (CCA Lagos).

ARTSPLIT, a pioneering African art technology platform, has closed its contemporary masters split and lease auction featuring the iconic works of Yusuf Grillo and George Pemba with a VIP Dinner to honour the two artists in Lagos.

George Pemba is a well-known South African artist known for his bold use of colour, with many of his paintings inspired by his moments in the hospital, where he spent much of his time drawing his surroundings, fellow patients, and doctors. Pemba is regarded as a forefather of African social realism, and in 2004 he was posthumously awarded the Order of Ikhamanga for his contributions to art and literature.

Yusuf Grillo is a well-known Nigerian artist and the founding president of the Society of Nigerian Artists. Grillo is regarded as one of Nigeria’s most distinguished academically trained painters; he rose to prominence and international acclaim in the 1960s and 1970s, exhibiting an extensive collection of his early works.

Many of his paintings incorporate elements of his western art training, combining western art techniques with traditional Yoruba sculpture characteristics. His use of blue in natural settings paintings is sometimes reminiscent of adire or resist-dye textiles used in Nigeria.

Dignitaries and top personalities in the African art scene at the VIP Dinner included Ugoma Ebilah, Founding Director and chief curator at BLOOM Art; Owen Omogiafo, President and Group CEO of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp); Atul Chaudhary, Managing Director, Landcraft industries; Temitayo Ogunbiyi, Nigerian-based contemporary artist and curator; and Oyindamola Fakeye, Creative Director of Centre for Contemporary Art, Lagos (CCA Lagos).


The ARTSPLIT auction was held from November 4 to 30 featuring two iconic works; Eyo (1993) by Nigerian artist, Yusuf Grillo and Between Life and Death (1976) by South African artist, George Pemba.

The winning bidders now have physical access to the works for 24 months, and the lease value of the works are $2000 for Eyo (1993) and $1000 for Between Life and Death (1976).

To find out more about ARTSPLIT, please contact [email protected] or visit www.artsplit.com.

The ARTSPLIT team are available to call or Whatsapp at +234(0)9088962169.

You can also call or WhatsApp their mobile at +234(0)9088962169 and follow @artsplitofficial on Twitter,Instagram, and Facebook.

ARTSPLIT can be downloaded on App Store and Google Play Store.

