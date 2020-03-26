Movies & TV
Corona What? These Ladies are Not Letting the Virus Stop their Slay
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across continents, all of us have gone the extra mile to protect themselves from the virus, by simply self-isolating at home.
With the boredom that comes with self-isolation, everyone is going the extra mile to keep themselves and the world entertained, staging indoor concerts, podcasts, vlogs, etc. But these set of ladies are taking a different approach by slaying stylish outfits with full makeup just for the fun of it.
Toke Makinwa
Posting this picture for my date, I got all dressed up but Corona said no, let’s face time instead 🤪 I hope you and yours are keeping safe, thank you all for your messages and prayers, I have been off air and self-isolating, making TikTok videos to entertain you, not sharing unverified information and just trying to keep my mind active. My team members and I have been hydrating and staying healthy, exercising, washing our hands and monitoring ourselves.
Sharon Ooja
All dressed up with nowhere to go😭while I practice how to take nice mirror selfies, I was going around the house taking pictures so here they are 😂😂❤️❤️ be safe out there everyone pls wash your hands And stay home!!!❤️👏🏻
Ini Dima-Okojie
With all this free time I now have… been thinking what I would have been if I wasn’t an Actor 🤔 Always wanted to be a guitarist in a band !!!! (First I have to finally learn how to play 😅)
What other passions do you guys have apart from what you’re doing now?
Dencia