Corona What? These Ladies are Not Letting the Virus Stop their Slay

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across continents, all of us have gone the extra mile to protect themselves from the virus, by simply self-isolating at home.

With the boredom that comes with self-isolation, everyone is going the extra mile to keep themselves and the world entertained, staging indoor concerts, podcasts, vlogs, etc. But these set of ladies are taking a different approach by slaying stylish outfits with full makeup just for the fun of it.

Toke Makinwa

Posting this picture for my date, I got all dressed up but Corona said no, let’s face time instead 🤪 I hope you and yours are keeping safe, thank you all for your messages and prayers, I have been off air and self-isolating, making TikTok videos to entertain you, not sharing unverified information and just trying to keep my mind active. My team members and I have been hydrating and staying healthy, exercising, washing our hands and monitoring ourselves.

Sharon Ooja

All dressed up with nowhere to go😭while I practice how to take nice mirror selfies, I was going around the house taking pictures so here they are 😂😂❤️❤️ be safe out there everyone pls wash your hands And stay home!!!❤️👏🏻

Ini Dima-Okojie

With all this free time I now have… been thinking what I would have been if I wasn’t an Actor 🤔 Always wanted to be a guitarist in a band !!!! (First I have to finally learn how to play 😅)
.
What other passions do you guys have apart from what you’re doing now?

Dencia

