New Music: Charass feat. Flavour Nabania – Cha Cha

Songwriter, singer and performer, Charass makes a comeback with a stellar collaboration with Flavour N’abania with the 2020 new track titled “Cha Cha“, which serves as a prelude to his forthcoming debut EP which is due for release later this year.

Written by Charass and Flavour N’abania, “Cha cha” is an infectious slow-paced and easy to sing-along offering, which sees Charass and his collaborator open up about their appreciation for the presence of the special one in their lives. “Cha Cha” is an Afropop masterpiece that cements John Peace – managed talent as the unlimited source of melodies, the track is led by Charass’ lush vocals, delicate harmonies, and heartwarming lyrics.

Drawing influences from the greats, Charass since his 2016 smash hits – “Coco Butter” remix featuring Phyno and Davido with “Kiss & Tell” featuring Cynthia Morgan then going on to be nominated for Best New Act at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards.

“Cha Cha” by The Melody Music ensigned whose style can be best described as a genre-fluid melting pot of afro-fusion, afrobeat, highlife and soul, is produced by Spotless.

