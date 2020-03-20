Connect with us

Music

New Music: Charass feat. Flavour Nabania - Cha Cha

Music

New Music: 9ice - Seku Seye

Music

New Music: Dotman - Enugbe

BN TV Music

Bella Alubo releases Lyric Video for "Don't Trust Geminis" feat. Ezi Emela | WATCH on BN

Music

New Video: Manny Norté feat. Rema, 6LACK & Tion Wayne - 4AM

Music

The Highly Anticipated single “Egungun Be Careful” by Obesere and Zlatan is Finally Here | Listen

Music

New Video: Monique - Ride On

Music

New Video: Nikita - Better Days

Music Scoop

Learn More About Asa's Brilliant Artistry in the Concluding part of her Convo with Joey Akan

Music Scoop

WATCH it Live! Have a Front Seat View of John Legend's Concert 🙂

Music

New Music: Charass feat. Flavour Nabania – Cha Cha

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Songwriter, singer and performer, Charass makes a comeback with a stellar collaboration with Flavour N’abania with the 2020 new track titled “Cha Cha“, which serves as a prelude to his forthcoming debut EP which is due for release later this year.

Written by Charass and Flavour N’abania, “Cha cha” is an infectious slow-paced and easy to sing-along offering, which sees Charass and his collaborator open up about their appreciation for the presence of the special one in their lives. “Cha Cha” is an Afropop masterpiece that cements John Peace – managed talent as the unlimited source of melodies, the track is led by Charass’ lush vocals, delicate harmonies, and heartwarming lyrics.

Drawing influences from the greats, Charass since his 2016 smash hits – “Coco Butter” remix featuring Phyno and Davido with “Kiss & Tell” featuring Cynthia Morgan then going on to be nominated for Best New Act at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards.

“Cha Cha” by The Melody Music ensigned whose style can be best described as a genre-fluid melting pot of afro-fusion, afrobeat, highlife and soul, is produced by Spotless.

Listen to the track below.

Download

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Social Distancing But Getting Bored? Here Are a Few Hobbies to Try Out

Ayobami Esther: Read This Before You Go For That Job Interview

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: Covid19, Oil Price Crash & the Effect on Nigerians

Olawunmi Adegoke: What Do You Really Want From Your Mentor?

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php