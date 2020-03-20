Connect with us

Music

New Music: 9ice - Seku Seye

Music

New Music: Charass feat. Flavour Nabania - Cha Cha

Music

New Music: Dotman - Enugbe

BN TV Music

Bella Alubo releases Lyric Video for "Don't Trust Geminis" feat. Ezi Emela | WATCH on BN

Music

New Video: Manny Norté feat. Rema, 6LACK & Tion Wayne - 4AM

Music

The Highly Anticipated single “Egungun Be Careful” by Obesere and Zlatan is Finally Here | Listen

Music

New Video: Monique - Ride On

Music

New Video: Nikita - Better Days

Music Scoop

Learn More About Asa's Brilliant Artistry in the Concluding part of her Convo with Joey Akan

Music Scoop

WATCH it Live! Have a Front Seat View of John Legend's Concert 🙂

Music

New Music: 9ice – Seku Seye

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

9ice, the man who calls himself ‘ancestor’ comes through with a new track titled “Seku Seye” produced by Tee-Y Mix, for AAR records.

Serving as his second follow up to “Aye Po Gan”, 9ice blends proverbial lyrics with a unique style for the uptempo groove perfect for the upcoming season’s change.

The new single, “Seku Seye,” is a genre-bending afro with pop music, with his vocals he sets a mood that carefree people will enjoy, while also delivering lyrics that celebrate living in the moment.

Listen to the track below.

Download

Lyric video:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Social Distancing But Getting Bored? Here Are a Few Hobbies to Try Out

Ayobami Esther: Read This Before You Go For That Job Interview

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: Covid19, Oil Price Crash & the Effect on Nigerians

Olawunmi Adegoke: What Do You Really Want From Your Mentor?

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php