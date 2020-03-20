New Music: 9ice – Seku Seye

9ice, the man who calls himself ‘ancestor’ comes through with a new track titled “Seku Seye” produced by Tee-Y Mix, for AAR records.

Serving as his second follow up to “Aye Po Gan”, 9ice blends proverbial lyrics with a unique style for the uptempo groove perfect for the upcoming season’s change.

The new single, “Seku Seye,” is a genre-bending afro with pop music, with his vocals he sets a mood that carefree people will enjoy, while also delivering lyrics that celebrate living in the moment.

Listen to the track below.

Download

Lyric video: