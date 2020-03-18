Coronavirus: Just So Everyone is Safe, NYSC Orientation Camps have been Suspended till Further Notice

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has suspended the ongoing Orientation Course for 2020 Batch A, Stream 1 corps members due to the current coronavirus situation in Nigeria.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the third coronavirus case was confirmed in Nigeria.

In the shared statement via the official Facebook page of the NYSC, it states that “Corps Members shall be posted to commence their primary assignments forthwith, while they shall be invited back to the Orientation Camps when the situation improves just like it happened a few years ago when the nation was confronted by the Ebola virus threat”.

And so far, “no Corps Member or Camp Official has contracted the virus since its outbreak”.

