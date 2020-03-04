Gert Johan-Coetzee Has Officially Gotten Into the Fragrance Business, and His New Campaign Is Gorge

South African fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee who is famous for his killer red carpet looks on fashion darlings like Kefilwe Mabote , Toke Makinwa, Lerato Kganyago and Bonang Matheba has launched his debut fragrance aptly named ‘Double Platinum’.

Stunning South African influencer Sarah Langa is the face of the fragrance and is pictured with the designer in the new campaign. Describing the fragrance in a statement from the brand:

A signature scent that is anchored in authenticity, inspired by Africa and reflecting her essence; but artfully constructed by the finest French noses that have been creating perfume since the 18th century, comes Gert-Johan Coetzee‘s first foray into fragrance.” The scent of success is forged from smoke and incense, fragrant oud and luscious roses, with the fresh tang of berries. As the sun sets over the rich soul of Africa, precious metals and delicate crystals inspire a dream of luxury; it’s yin and yang, he and she; it is pure royalty distilled into a potion; it is Double Platinum by Gert-Johan Coetzee.

Expressing her delight in being a part of the campaign, Sarah Langa said:

So proud to be the face of @gertjohancoetzee new Eau De Parfum “Double Platinum” fragrance. I know this is like a dream come true for the Gert Brand, honoured to have seen this grow from just an idea to a fully well executed product that represents everything that I stand for: elegance, presence and sophistication.

His retail partner Skins Cosmetics SA also added:

Skins Cosmetics prides ourselves in pioneering with true artisans in their field, and none more esteemed and genuine as Gert-Johan himself. We are proud to showcase our first South African born fragrance creation in our portfolio.

This luxurious Eau De Parfum will be AVAILABLE exclusively at @skinscosmetics.sa after the official launch

How cute is the packaging??!

Double Platinum Eau de Parfum officially launched on the 27th of February 2020 and is available exclusively @skinscosmetics.sa and online at shopgert.com .

Credits

Model @sarahlanga

Photographer: @nicolefashionphotographer