Connect with us

Beauty

Gert Johan-Coetzee Has Officially Gotten Into the Fragrance Business, and His New Campaign Is Gorge

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Nyane Lebajoa , Ayanda Thabethe, Jackie Aina And More

Beauty Style

The BN Style Recap: Your Guide to The All the Most Entertaining Style Stories This Week

Beauty Scoop

Kylie Jenner is a Hot Summer Girl in this Swimwear 😍

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Michelle Dede , Lungile Thabethe, Pearl Thusi And More

Beauty BN TV

You Have to See Dimma Umeh's Skin Care Routine if you want a Healthy & Clear Skin

Beauty Features

Ayo Otubanjo: Here are Ways to Treat Frontal Hair Loss

Beauty Scoop

Miss Germany Pageant is Changing the Rules & Game of Pageantry 👏🏿

Beauty BN TV

Ronke Raji is Your Plug for that Last-Minute Valentine's Date Makeover💄| WATCH

Beauty Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Beverly Naya is all the 'Money Green' Inspo You need Right Now!

Beauty

Gert Johan-Coetzee Has Officially Gotten Into the Fragrance Business, and His New Campaign Is Gorge

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

South African fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee who is  famous for his killer red carpet looks on fashion darlings like Kefilwe Mabote , Toke Makinwa, Lerato Kganyago and Bonang Matheba has launched his debut fragrance aptly named ‘Double Platinum’.

Stunning South African influencer Sarah Langa is the face of the fragrance and is pictured with the designer in the new campaign. Describing the fragrance in a statement from the brand:

A signature scent that is anchored in authenticity, inspired by Africa and reflecting her essence; but artfully constructed by the finest French noses that have been creating perfume since the 18th century, comes Gert-Johan Coetzee‘s first foray into fragrance.” The scent of success is forged from smoke and incense, fragrant oud and luscious roses, with the fresh tang of berries. As the sun sets over the rich soul of Africa, precious metals and delicate crystals inspire a dream of luxury; it’s yin and yang, he and she; it is pure royalty distilled into a potion; it is Double Platinum by Gert-Johan Coetzee. 

Expressing her delight in being a part of the campaign, Sarah Langa said:

So proud to be the face of @gertjohancoetzee new Eau De Parfum “Double Platinum” fragrance. I know this is like a dream come true for the Gert Brand, honoured to have seen this grow from just an idea to a fully well executed product that represents everything that I stand for: elegance, presence and sophistication.

His retail partner Skins Cosmetics SA  also added:

Skins Cosmetics prides ourselves in pioneering with true artisans in their field, and none more esteemed and genuine as Gert-Johan himself. We are proud to showcase our first South African born fragrance creation in our portfolio.
This luxurious Eau De Parfum will be AVAILABLE exclusively at @skinscosmetics.sa after the official launch

How cute is the packaging??!

Double Platinum Eau de Parfum officially launched on the 27th of February 2020 and is available exclusively @skinscosmetics.sa and online at shopgert.com .

Credits
Model @sarahlanga

Photographer: @nicolefashionphotographer

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Yetunde Onafuye: How To Manage Productivity When Your Plans Don’t Quite Work Out

Marketing Strategist Bukky Akomolafe is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: Saying Yes to Life

Temi Olajide: Protect Your Kids From Bullying

Emma Uchendu: Before You Accept That Job Offer

Advertisement
css.php