BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Nyane Lebajoa , Ayanda Thabethe, Jackie Aina And More

This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!

Nyane Lebajoa

Ayanda Thabethe

Dakore Egbuson Akande

Jackie Aina

Peace Hyde

Tolani AV

Deborah Owusu-Bonsu

Lala Akindoju

Temi Otedola

Lupita Nyong’o