Connect with us

Events

Fireboy DML & Hype Man Jerry created a Thrilling “Monarch Night” with Glenfiddich

Events

Shoe Lovers! Lialiandu is now in Lagos specially for the Plus-size Feet Woman

Events

GA4 emerges Winner of the Argungun Festival Motor Rally

Events

DiamondXtra Season 12 is Back and Access Bank is taking it a Notch Higher

Events

First Bank of Nigeria is all about Women's Financial Inclusion this #IWD2020

Events

The #AMVCA After-Party was a Lituation & we've Got the Exclusive Deets

Events

10 Moments from the #AMVCA7 After-Party that Proves it was Ultimate Fun

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Living in Bondage was the BIGGEST Winner at #AMVCA7 | See the Full List

Events Movies & TV

#AMVCA7 was LIT! Check Out its Most Memorable Moments

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

#AMVCA7: These Celebrities Did Not Let the Coronavirus Stop their Slay

Events

Fireboy DML & Hype Man Jerry created a Thrilling “Monarch Night” with Glenfiddich

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Glenfiddich, one of the world’s most awarded Single malt Scotch, visited the town of Owerri last Friday for another amazing edition of its signature Event called The Monarch Night!

The Glenfiddich “Monarch Night” event happens periodically in different states and cities across Nigeria and has so far featured artists like Zlatan, Wande Coal, and DJ Neptune.

This Edition Featured Fireboy DML and Hype Man Jerry, it was a night of mind-blowing performances at Play Royal in Owerri Nigeria, on Friday, March 13th, 2019.

See photos from the event below:

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: 5 Ways to Bounce Back After a Setback

BN Prose: Honey, It’s Time We Go Crazy by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: The Pressure of Being a Man in Nigeria

Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye: The Difference Between Sponsors & Mentors

Mfonobong Inyang: Dear Amazing Woman, You’re Doing Well!

Advertisement
css.php