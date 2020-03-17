DiamondXtra Season 12 is Back and Access Bank is taking it a Notch Higher

Access Bank, this weekend, commenced the 12th season of its DiamondXtra promo as part of its continuous drive to encourage a savings culture and reward its loyal customers. This was even as the bank said it will reward about 5,074 customers with prize funds of over N1 billion while adding that it is looking at increasing its accounts from 41 million to 100 million by 2022.

Speaking during the launch of its 12th season in Lagos, the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu, said the bank has introduced new segments to the scheme.

Etuokwu said, “This year will be wonderful for our access bank customers especially the ones who have a Diamondxtra savings account. This season we are introducing several good stuff over last season. We will have over 63 winners for rent for a year category, 3 people winning salary for life and we will introduce a free health insurance scheme that will cover the customer, spouse or husband, and three children.

We will have the same number of people winning N1 million as regards cash prizes like we had today. We also have a lot of loyalty schemes, we will introduce 9 winners (women) who will be winning N300,000 each and we will be doing draws every month for the rest of this year and one of them will win a shopping allowance of N100,000. This year, we are introducing senior citizens, about 9 of them will be winning N500,000 each and one of them will get a N100,000 a month”.

According to him, “We are looking at bringing in up to 100 million accounts between now and 2022 as we are currently at 41 million accounts and so we are targeting Nigerians as we want every household in Nigeria to have a Diamondxtra account”.

Corroborating him, Head, Products Insights and Capabilities, Access Bank, Robert Giles, revealed that over the years since the inception of the initiative, the bank has rewarded 22,000 customers with prizes of over N5.7 billion in prize funds while adding that Access Bank remains committed to impacting the lives of Nigerians.



