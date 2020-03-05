Here’s How You Can Support Health Practitioners As they Combat the Coronavirus

With the recent outbreak of Coronavirus in the world – Nigeria inclusive, many people have been thrown into a panic mode and have taken measures to keep themselves safe. Prices of sanitizers, disinfectants, and masks have shot up – with over a hundred percent in many places.

(Almost) everyone is scared and in the midst of our panic and the ‘desperation’ to ensure that we are safe from this fast-spreading disease, many people have not paused to spare a thought for our health practitioners and officials who are at the ‘battle-field’, putting their lives at risk and fighting against this disease to ensure that we all remain healthy.

Before the spread of coronavirus to Nigeria, a lot of people were skeptical about Nigeria’s preparedness to handle the novel virus and put it under control. On one hand, many were certain that if Nigeria could beat the dreaded Ebola virus, they would definitely be able to beat the Coronavirus, or, at least, put it well under control.

On the other hand, some others had no conviction that Nigeria could handle Coronavirus well before it spreads round the country and kills us al l. They believed that, like almost every sector in Nigeria, the health sector is a mess; our hospitals are terribly underequipped, there is no good healthcare system put in place to treat emergency victims, there are fewer doctors to patients and majority of them are heavily overworked…

Talking about doctors being overworked, have you ever paused to wonder how Nigerian doctors have faired since the outbreak of Coronavirus? 🤔 As it stands, Nigeria beating this virus and Nigerians surviving this pandemic lies heavily on the competence of Nigerian doctors and how well they are enthused to give their all. It doesn’t end there, they have to be very well equipped to treat the patients being quarantined. Their duty is to save lives, yes. But in the process of saving lives, it won’t make any sense if we start losing our doctors too.

In 2014, Dr. Ameyo Adedavoh lost her life after attending to the Liberian patient who had been diagnosed with Ebola. Many would say that she ‘laid down her life’ so save Nigeria. We shouldn’t have the same case in 2020. Although, so far, so good, African countries – especially Nigeria – have been able to keep this under control, it is still important for us to protect our doctors at all costs.

In Nigeria, we have one doctor to about 1,000 patients. Now, imagine if we lose a doctor to Coronavirus, it automatically means we have left 1,000 people stranded and put more pressure on doctors who are already overworked. This one na bigger kasala.

So, guys, we know you want to protect yourself and your family against this virus so badly, but you need to start thinking of these doctors too. Because – let’s burst your bubble – we are all currently at the mercy of our doctors. Abi?

What can you do to help?

First of all, stop bashing Nigerian doctors

Even if na just bants, biko stop throwing yabis at our doctors. We still love our lives, thank you very much 😂.

Let’s get serious. Have you ever been asked to do something with very little resources and you still gave your all to get the job done and well? Now imagine if, after all that work and suffering, some people – who might never understand your struggle – continually bash you, call you incompetent and incapable? That is the case with most Nigerian doctors. They work under the most horrendous environment, give their all to ensure that they save lives and, in the end, still get bashed by Nigerians or called quacks.

We all need to go beyond bashing doctors to finding out what we can do to help them and make them better. Let’s stop complaining and lend a helping hand.

Make their job easier by following all instructions

This isn’t the time to be unhygienic or untidy. You can make doctors’ jobs easier by practicing proper hygiene. Stop touching your face with your unwashed hands. Hand sanitizers or disinfectants will not save you if you don’t wash your hands regularly. They should only be used in the absence of water and soap. Did you pet your dog? Wash your hand! Entered a public bus? Wash your hands! Also, learn to sneeze into a tissue paper and discard it immediately. In the absence of one, sneeze into your elbows.

Don’t go too close to people who are sneezing or coughing. In fact, avoid handshakes if you can – even if they are your friends or family – to avoid stories that touch. We have very few cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, we can avoid more. It doesn’t take long for viruses to spread. Na from clap dance dey start.

Donate

So I will dash doctor my money? Just like that? No, you’re not dashing anyone any money. Our hospitals are terribly under-equipped and you know the kind of government we have . When you make donations, you not only make combating coronavirus easier, but you also ginger the doctors to work. A conducive and well-equipped environment = better productivity. Yes, it is the government’s job, but it wouldn’t hurt to help.

So if you notice any hospital(s) that lacks light, magnifying mirrors, gloves, face masks, water, soaps, sanitizers, tissue papers, disinfectants, bins, and so on, please donate. Nothing is too small. If you can also make payments for some doctors to get trained on how to treat infections, please do. You can also become a volunteer to lighten their burden. Although you won’t be allowed to treat victims, you can help out in other ways like logistics, running errands and so on. The most important thing is that all hands should be on deck for us to win this.

Push for a better healthcare system

All aspects of our healthcare system are in shambles: we don’t have functional ambulance services; there are no proper rehabilitation services; we have extremely low numbers of specialists; doctors are underpaid and overworked; hospitals are not well equipped; many emergency numbers are not working. There’s a need for the healthcare system to be overhauled. We need to stop blaming doctors and start demanding a better healthcare system. It encourages doctors to work better and makes everyone healthier.

So doctors in the building, how’s it going? How else can we help you people’s ministry and take it to the permanent site?😁 Do you need donations or any other services? Please share with us and help us help you.

Peace, love and good health.