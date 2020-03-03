African Countries Keep the Coronavirus Under Control despite New Confirmed Cases

The fast-spreading coronavirus, which has affected over 60 countries globally, with more than 8,800 cases and 130 deaths, has reached four African countries: that is, Egypt, Tunisia, Senegal and Algeria.

A month ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global emergency, after the death toll in China rose to 213 within a week.

Here are the reports of the confirmed cases in Africa:

Egypt

The first case of the deadly coronavirus in Africa was confirmed in Egypt, although the carrier was later confirmed to test negative.

On Monday, Egypt recorded yet another case of the virus, from a foreigner working for an oil company, although the foreigner is showing “minor symptoms” and has been quarantined and other people who had contact with the patient are currently undergoing medical tests. France24 reports.

Algeria

Last week, authorities at the North African country Algeria confirmed a case about an Italian man who entered the country on February 17 and was diagnosed with the virus and later quarantined.

On Sunday, the Algerian Ministry of Health confirmed two new cases of the virus, in a 53-year-old woman and her 24-year-old daughter. The report has it that the victims have been placed in isolation, and they initially hosted a man and his daughter from France who tested positive for the coronavirus after their return.

Tunisia

Tunisia recorded its first case of the virus in a Tunisian citizen, who returned from Italy last week, the Health Minister Abdelatif el-Maki reports.

“The 40-year-old Tunisian man arrived in the country by boat from Italy on February 27th. He and the other passengers had been advised to monitor themselves. When his fever spiked, he contacted emergency services”, says Abdelatif el-Maki.

Senegal

The Minister of Health, Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, confirmed the country’s first case, in a French citizen who arrived the country last week. He further disclosed that he is under observation at an Institute in Dakar.

According to Bloomberg, the minister said, “the patient sought help two days later after suffering from fever, headache and a sore throat, and is being kept under quarantine at the Infectious and Tropical Diseases Center of the Fann Hospital in Dakar. Prior to his arrival, the man spent time in Nimes in southern France and at a ski resort in the Alps over a two-week period. He has been living in Senegal with his wife and two children for more than two years”.

“To date, there has been no major concerns about the patient’s condition,” added the Minister of Health.