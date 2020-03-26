New Music: Johnny Drille – Something Better

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Johnny Drille comes through with his 2020 debut track titled “Something Better”.

“Something Better” is produced by Sigag Lauren.

Announcing the release of the new tune, he wrote on Instagram:

It’s here!!! I’m sorry I kept you waiting 6 months but I’m glad to put this out now that we all need some uplifting and something to distract us from all the madness. This song is special to me and you’ll love it.#SomethingBetter out now on all platforms. Produced by @sigaglauren.
Love, JD.

Listen to the track below.

