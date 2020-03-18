It's NOT TRUE... Oprah Winfrey wasn't Raided or Arrested

Visited Twitter off late? Well, Oprah Winfrey is currently trending on Twitter.

Here’s why: A report has been making the rounds, claiming her house in Boca Raton, Florida, got raided, and that she got arrested for sex trafficking charges, and it’s so not true.

No, Oprah is not part of any sex trafficking clique, rather she’s living the quarantine life, “just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world”.

Oprah herself tweeted to debunk the rumours. She said,

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.