IWD2020: Rosabon Financial Services empowers 100 Women with N1 Million Grant

As part of programmes to celebrate the 2020 International Women’s Day, Nigeria’s leading Non-Bank Financial Institution, Rosabon Financial Services, in partnership with MamaMoni, has empowered 100 industrious women in Lagos State with a N1 million grant.

At an event to mark the day which held at the MamaMoni headquarters, Amuwo Odofin, on Tuesday, Stephen Shofu, Marketing Communications Manager, Rosabon Financial Services, presented a cheque of N1 Million to the founder of the MamaMoni foundation, Nkem Okocha.

Speaking after the cheque presentation at the event which featured a business pitch session, Shofu said the grant would help attain a gender-equal world and enable female entrepreneurs who often face more difficulty accessing business funds than their male counterparts.

“Running any business is a big deal. That’s why for over 27 years, we have worked with SMEs and business owners to provide affordable financial services that help business growth and drive economic sustainability.”

The grant, according to Shofu, “will be made available to over 100 ambitious female entrepreneurs who are doing amazing things with small businesses, in line with Rosabon’s commitment to recognise and support the wellbeing of the SMEs in Nigeria”.

Shofu emphasized the need for SME growth, financial inclusion and integration of female-led SMEs into the mainstream economy in Nigeria; and how Rosabon is committed to supporting this growth.

Also speaking at the event, founder of MamaMoni Empowerment Foundation, Nkem Okocha, expressed her delight for the grant, saying: “I am thrilled that Rosabon Financial Services has celebrated this year’s International Women’s Day by giving N1 Million in grants to MamaMoni- empowered women to help them scale their businesses and to attain economic equality faster”.

During the business pitch which featured different beneficiaries of the grant, the women were given the opportunity to talk about their businesses, and the ways in which the grant would enable them to scale their operations.

Over the past two decades, Rosabon Financial Services has become a beacon of hope and support for purpose-driven business owners looking to scale and improve their standard of operations. This grant is part of the organisation’s larger commitment to pledge at least N1 Billion to SME growth and economic development nationwide.

MamaMoni is a Non-Governmental Organization focused on skills acquisition for women in rural and urban communities.

