See Boity Thulo, Cassper Nyovest, Maps Maponyane Sarah Langa and More At The FOMO Inducing #BlackCoffeeLuncheon

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nathi ‘Black Coffee’ Maphumulo

South African Deep House pioneer and DJ Black Coffee celebrated his 44th birthday recently with an extravagant luncheon over the weekend. From politicians like EFF leader Julius Malema to fashionistas like Boitumelo Thulo and Sarah Langa  McKay. Some of the famous faces in attendance at the luxurious brunch were Nelson Makamo and Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo, Cassper Nyovest, Maps Maponyane, Riky Rick, Stogie T, DJ Tira, DJ Fresh and Euphonik and transport minister Fikile Mbalula all made an appearance, and came in dressed to the nines.

Boity Thulo

Trevor Stuurman

Sibusiso ‘DJ Merlon’ Mhlongo

Sarah Langa McKay

Kefilwe Mabote

Kefilwe Mabote, Diane Paris & Lisa Magwebu

Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado

 Sizwe ‘Reason HD’ Moeketsi

Mathapelo Moleleki

Tshegofatso Mbalenhle

Vika Shipalana

Babalwa Mneno

Babalwa Mneno, Basetsana Kumalo & Kefilwe Mabote

Olwethu Leshabane

Cassper Nyovest

Maps Maponyane

Unathi Msengana

Athi Myathaza

Vika Shipalana & Black Coffee

Julius Sello Malema & Black Coffee

Ursula Pule

Karabo Rafuza

Dineo Moeketsi and Solo Ntsizwa

Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi & Azania Mosaka

Keabetswe Mafora & Nelson Makamo

Joyce Lamani

Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi

Speaking on the event, Vika Shipalana of VBS Luxury Group shared on her Instagram:

We did it 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😭😭😭🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😩😩😩❤️❤️❤️ I still don’t have the words. Only Gratitude!!! Thank you Lord! Thank you Jesus! For blessing me far beyond what my mind could accept or comprehend 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😭😭😭🙏🏾❤️. For doing the exceedingly and the abundantly. For helping me push past my fears into my Power. I know that is only the beginning. Thank you 🙏🏾❤️ @realblackcoffee@euphonik you guys .. Thank You! You are my brothers. You trusted me with your vision. With your dream. Thank you so much! I’m deeply honoured and grateful 🙏🏾. Nathi, @realblackcoffee, you trusted me with your heart. Thank you for that 🙏🏾🖤. I love you my brother.

To my husband @bonnkeshipalana .. you just don’t know what you mean to me. You were sent by God onto this earth just for me. You pushed me when I thought I couldn’t possibly do this on my own. You insisted that I do it! My goodness 😱.. all my big moments are always because of you and your unwavering belief and trust in my abilities and my gifts. And God given purpose. I love you 🙏🏾❤️. Thank you.

To my support structure.. my people in times of darkness and in the light.. @tsp001gp@asanele.m .. words fail me.. you went far above and beyond. I didn’t want to bug you guys. The timelines were too tight. But you said we will be there for you every step of the way. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. 🙏🏾❤️. I love you both very much.

@karabothecurator dude.. I love you! Thank you for being the best friend that I don’t even deserve. I was too much in my thoughts and you knew that I’d go crazy and you pulled me out of there. You looked after me when I couldn’t look after myself. Or my babies. Thank you. I love and appreciate you so much.

@olwe2lesh@lamanica@athimyataza thank you for saying yes to whatever I asked for. Even when I didn’t want help, you saw the gap and you helped anyway. You guys are truly Godsent. Thank you so much 🙏🏾❤️. To everyone who came and even those who weren’t able to make it. Know that we love and appreciate you all so much.

See more photos of the event below

 

Credits

Photography: @mini__photography  @marvy_mds_photos

@everydaypeoplestories @harmonixent

