Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji is Pushing for Tech Development on Vanguard Allure’s Latest Issue

Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji is the cover star of Vanguard Allure latest issue.

The social entrepreneur and policy advisor talks about her career, meeting and falling in love with her husband, and balancing work, marriage and motherhood.

She also discusses Rise Networks, how they’re trying to democratize emerging tech skills like artificial intelligence and data science skills for Nigeria’s economic development.

Check on it!

