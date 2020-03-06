Winning! Uche Pedro, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie & Folorunso Alakija named among Forbes Africa’s 50 Most Power Women

We’ve got exciting news!

Forbes Africa has named BellaNaija’s CEO, Uche Pedro among Africa’s 50 Most Powerful Women.

Uche Pedro made the Top 50 list alongside Nigerians Tara Fela-Durotoye, Folorunso Alakija, Ibukun Awosika, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Olajumoke Adenowo, Arunma Oteh, Amina J. Mohammed amongst others.

These women are all doing excellently well in their fields, breaking records, boundaries and being pacesetters for the womenfolk.

According to Forbes, “This is a first-of-its-kind Pan-African compilation of the continent’s leading women, drawn from business, politics, media, science, sports and public life, who are challenging the status quo and creating a trail on terrain where there was none. They are reshaping history, closing inequalities and pioneering new avenues of wealth creation and in turn, lifting others with them”.

Forbes Africa “sifted through several recognition lists, conducted our own research in coming up with new names, and short-listed nominations that came in from our editorial teams across Africa, applying our own metrics of leadership, influence, consistency, and most importantly, impact”.

Check here view the full list.