Abimbola Bamigboye of AUDEO is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we shine the spotlight on and celebrate Abimbola Bamigboye, the Founder and Managing Partner of AUDEO, a multi-disciplinary professional services Firm that provides back – office and decision support services to Startups, Small and Medium Scale Businesses in Nigeria.

After Abimbola graduated from the university, she got a job in Sales at a family portrait studio where she gained a deeper understanding of the problems small businesses face and how they seemed to replicate from business to business, regardless of the industry: The company did not keep proper books and therefore, did not have the information with which to make the right business decisions and were running a blind ship.

She decided to do something about it: create an affordable product that’s standardized enough to be replicated across a large number of businesses.

After 18 months at her first post-graduate job, Abimbola joined the Audit Division at KPMG which she later resigned to set up Audeo which she’s positioning to be the go-to firm for SMEs providing not just bookkeeping and accounting services, but using the accounting information obtained to proffer initiatives to improve efficiency, reduce costs and wastages, create capabilities and optimize capacity.

Abimbola is a Co-ordinator at The Bridge Program, a charitable organisation grooming and empowering young adults who are committed to finding and implementing solutions to some of the most intricate problems that affect them and their society.

We celebrate Abimbola for her contribution to the development of SMEs in Nigeria and we’re rooting for her!