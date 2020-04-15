Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

Abimbola Bamigboye of AUDEO is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Features

Yetunde Onafuye: Mentally Stimulating Activities for Creatives

BN TV Career

#AtHomeWithBN: Afua Osei Walks Us Through Ways We Can Stay in Business During the Pandemic | WATCH

Career Features

Wunmi Adelusi: What Will Our Work Lives Look Like When This Pandemic is Over?

Career Features Inspired

Ahmed Idris of Enovate Lab is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

BN TV Career Inspired Living Scoop

We’ve Got an Exciting Lineup for Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 13 – 18

BN TV Career Events

#AtHomeWithBN: Make it a Date with Afua Osei as She Shares Tips on How to Stay in Business this Period | April 13

Career Features

Shedrack Owen: Developing a Balanced View of Yourself

BN TV Career Events Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Join Chika Okorafor Aneke as she Helps us Navigate Parenting during the Shutdown | April 9

Career Features

'Tale Alimi: Staying Alive While Trying to Keep Your Business Afloat

Career

Abimbola Bamigboye of AUDEO is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we shine the spotlight on and celebrate Abimbola Bamigboye, the Founder and Managing Partner of AUDEO, a multi-disciplinary professional services Firm that provides back – office and decision support services to Startups, Small and Medium Scale Businesses in Nigeria.

After Abimbola graduated from the university, she got a job in Sales at a family portrait studio where she gained a deeper understanding of the problems small businesses face and how they seemed to replicate from business to business, regardless of the industry: The company did not keep proper books and therefore, did not have the information with which to make the right business decisions and were running a blind ship.

She decided to do something about it: create an affordable product that’s standardized enough to be replicated across a large number of businesses.

After 18 months at her first post-graduate job, Abimbola joined the Audit Division at KPMG which she later resigned to set up Audeo which she’s positioning to be the go-to firm for SMEs providing not just bookkeeping and accounting services, but using the accounting information obtained to proffer initiatives to improve efficiency, reduce costs and wastages, create capabilities and optimize capacity.

Abimbola is a Co-ordinator at The Bridge Program, a charitable organisation grooming and empowering young adults who are committed to finding and implementing solutions to some of the most intricate problems that affect them and their society.

We celebrate Abimbola for her contribution to the development of SMEs in Nigeria and we’re rooting for her!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Abimbola Bamigboye of AUDEO is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Ife Odedere: Where Do Pastors Draw The Line?

Yetunde Onafuye: Mentally Stimulating Activities for Creatives

The Rape & the Sexual Assault of Women as Collateral Damage In Conflicts

Wunmi Adelusi: What Will Our Work Lives Look Like When This Pandemic is Over?

Advertisement
css.php