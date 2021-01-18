BNShareYourHustle: Give Your Taste Buds a Treat with Super Yummy Meals from The Ritz Gastronaut

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is The Ritz Gastronaut | @theritzgastronaut

The Ritz Gastronaut launched by Chef Ritz is a mobile/online kitchen created to promote elegance and stylishness in the art of culinary production and presentation.

Get inspired to crave, cook, eat, become a gastronaut and savour- truly relish- every morsel, every drop and every bloody bit of it with The Ritz Gastronaut. They pride themselves in providing optimal satisfaction by creating mouth-watering dishes, ranging from continental to Nigerian cuisines.

They cater to busy professionals, families, individuals and people with dietary requirements and restrictions, always ensuring the use of freshly sourced ingredients that are prepared hygienically.

They make everything food, from pastries to breakfast trays and birthday surprises.

“What we do is more than just cooking, it is creating an unforgettable food experience,” says Chef Ritz.

Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:

Instagram: @Chef_Ritz

WhatsApp: +2348061239277

Call: 0562410447