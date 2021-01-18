Connect with us

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Give Your Taste Buds a Treat with Super Yummy Meals from The Ritz Gastronaut

Career Features

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features

Buife Nomeh: How to Exude Confidence on Stage & Win Over your Audience

Career

5 Tips to Help You Feel More Prepared for the First Work Week this New Year, According to Thrive Global

Career Features Inspired

Samira Isah Modibbo of VDCare is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Inspired Scoop

Big Win for Kenneth Omoruyi as He Becomes an Honouree for CPA Practice Advisor's "40 Under 40"

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Dr. Debo Odulana of Doctoora is Making Healthcare Delivery Easier in Africa

BN TV Career Inspired

Watch Adeyinka Adegbenro - a Software Engineer with Hearing Impairment - Share her Story

Career Promotions

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - Ameyaw Kissi Debrah talks about Identifying Potential Opportunities in Business & Thriving in the Digital Space

Career Promotions

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - These Major Tips from Aisha Ayensu of Christie Brown (Ghana) are all you Need to Stay Afloat amidst Difficulties in Business

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Give Your Taste Buds a Treat with Super Yummy Meals from The Ritz Gastronaut

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (InstagramTwitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is The Ritz Gastronaut | @theritzgastronaut

***

The Ritz Gastronaut launched by Chef Ritz is a mobile/online kitchen created to promote elegance and stylishness in the art of culinary production and presentation.

Get inspired to crave, cook, eat, become a gastronaut and savour- truly relish- every morsel, every drop and every bloody bit of it with The Ritz Gastronaut. They pride themselves in providing optimal satisfaction by creating mouth-watering dishes, ranging from continental to Nigerian cuisines.

They cater to busy professionals, families, individuals and people with dietary requirements and restrictions, always ensuring the use of freshly sourced ingredients that are prepared hygienically.

They make everything food, from pastries to breakfast trays and birthday surprises.

What we do is more than just cooking, it is creating an unforgettable food experience,” says Chef Ritz.

Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:

Instagram: @Chef_Ritz
WhatsApp: +2348061239277
Call: 0562410447

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Chef_Ritz

    January 18, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    Thank you for the featur Bella…You’re Much appreciated 🙏

    1
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: Nwanyi Oma by Uzezi Agboge

#BNShareYourHustle: Give Your Taste Buds a Treat with Super Yummy Meals from The Ritz Gastronaut

Mfonobong Inyang: Democratic Leadership Lessons Africans Can Learn from Bobi Wine

Obianuju Ndaguba: Did you Start this Year with Zero Motivation? Get your Groove Back With these Tips

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
Advertisement
css.php