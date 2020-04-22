Connect with us

BellaNaija Style's Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Bengine Eliscar, Eki Ogunbor, Temi Otedola And More

Gorgeous Women of Bald Geng

You can try out this Beauty Routine Justine Skye Swears By | WATCH

Watch Dimma Umeh try her Top 5 Lip Glosses + Lip Combo for Women of Colour

Let Dodos Teach you how to Get a Natural Makeup Look without Foundation | Watch

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Dora Owusu, Nneoma Anosike, Mary Edoro And More

With 34 Years in the Modeling Industry, Naomi Campbell is Teaching Us All How to Win at Life

WATCH: Evolving Your Beauty Business Strategy With Louisa Kinoshi

Asiyam Gold's Entire Everyday Makeup Routine Is Unbelievably Easy to Do

Jackie Aina Gave Us the Details on the Sublime Perfection System by Pat McGrath Labs

This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!

 Vanessa Gyimah

Queen Hadassah

Ayanda Thabethe 

Kefilwe Mabote

Tina Gabriel

Asiyami Gold

Kitan Akinniraye

Bengine Eliscar

Angel Kanu

Eki Ogunbor

 

Vote Now!

