Beauty
BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Bengine Eliscar, Eki Ogunbor, Temi Otedola And More
This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.
PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!
Vanessa Gyimah
Queen Hadassah
Ayanda Thabethe
Kefilwe Mabote
Tina Gabriel
Asiyami Gold
Kitan Akinniraye
Bengine Eliscar
Angel Kanu
Eki Ogunbor