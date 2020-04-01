Here’s Why Nigerians think Davido is the Antidote for Coronavirus

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Last week, Davido shared that his fiancee, Chioma (Chef Chi) tested positive for coronavirus, while his test came back negative.

The pop star recently met with Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, who tested positive for coronavirus.

His meeting with the governor must have prompted his second COVID-19 test, and thankfully, he took to Twitter today, Wednesday, revealing that his second test came back negative.

Sharing the good news on Twitter, he wrote:

I did a second test for the covid19 virus again …. once again I’m Negative ….

And when a fan reached out to ask about Chioma’s health, Davido replied, “She hasn’t shown any symptoms till now .. she is perfectly fine”.

But Twitter users wonder if Davido is the antidote for COVID-19 since he had close contact with two Chioma and Seyi Makinde. Here’s what people are saying.

Here’s Davido’s reply to all the speculations

BellaNaija.com

