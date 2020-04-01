Here’s Why Nigerians think Davido is the Antidote for Coronavirus

Last week, Davido shared that his fiancee, Chioma (Chef Chi) tested positive for coronavirus, while his test came back negative.

The pop star recently met with Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, who tested positive for coronavirus.

His meeting with the governor must have prompted his second COVID-19 test, and thankfully, he took to Twitter today, Wednesday, revealing that his second test came back negative.

Sharing the good news on Twitter, he wrote:

I did a second test for the covid19 virus again …. once again I’m Negative ….

I did a second test for the covid19 virus again …. once again I’m Negative …. — Davido (@davido) April 1, 2020

And when a fan reached out to ask about Chioma’s health, Davido replied, “She hasn’t shown any symptoms till now .. she is perfectly fine”.

She hasn’t shown any symptoms till now .. she is perfectly fine https://t.co/mydEwpJFK2 — Davido (@davido) April 1, 2020

But Twitter users wonder if Davido is the antidote for COVID-19 since he had close contact with two Chioma and Seyi Makinde. Here’s what people are saying.

Davido has met with with Gov. Seyi Makinde & of course his fiancé Chioma in the last 7-14 days. If he isn’t infected with Coronavirus. HE IS THE ANTIDOTE. He automatically becomes the answer to the world’s problem! — E (@iamOkon) March 30, 2020

What if Davido is the antidote to Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/fc2gT71yYG — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) April 1, 2020

DAVIDO is the antidote 🏆 I don't stan rubbish 🐐 https://t.co/IlK5D14b1K — JORDAN (@Talk2jordan_lee) April 1, 2020

Davido's immune system is stronger than the whole economy of Nigeria. Guess he is the antidote for this virus. — OMO ÌYA OLÁ 🚨 (@olamoni13) April 1, 2020

Davido has tested negative to #COVIDー19 the second time despite previous close contact with two confirmed cases. Davido is the antidote to the virus, let's force him to donate his entire blood volume to save humanity. — DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) April 1, 2020

Turns out David-27 is the antidote to COVID-19! Let name the drug "Davidotamilicin".

Davido to the world! https://t.co/GE8kID9jV9 — Fairly used boyfriend 💫 (@brysonadahcole) April 1, 2020

I guess everyone is right after all..Davido is the antidote for this virus 😂 https://t.co/K2v8C1p4OP — _oluwayimika (@yinkkizzle) April 1, 2020

Here’s Davido’s reply to all the speculations