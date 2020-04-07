FYI: Drake has a Track with Rema & Nigerians Can’t Wait for the Jam

In case you’ve not heard, Rema got featured on one of Drake’s forthcoming tracks. How cool is that!

From being on Barack Obama‘s playlist to getting featured on a track with Drake, Rema is steadily taking over the world.

The Canadian rapper and singer took to his InstaLive when he played Rema’s song, “Dumebi” and of course, Drake said the catchy line, ‘another banger’.

While jamming to “Dumebi”, Drake said, “Big up Rema too. We have a sick song together…”, he then continued playing the song.

Listen to this!

Drake x Rema. Soon come 🤯 pic.twitter.com/h58WmngfD6 — The NATIVE (@NativeMag) April 7, 2020

And here’s what everyone is saying:

Rema has been on a song with 6lack & Tion Wayne this year, has Dumebi rmx with Becky G, guest at NBA all star, Obama’s playlist; now on a track with Drake. He’s one of the most “promoted” musicians on abroad twitter/IG. The “push” is intentional. He’s going to be a WORLD STAR! — E (@iamOkon) April 7, 2020

Rema has songs with drake. The Jazzy in Don Jazzy is just a yankee name for Babalawo cos wtf — AJ | Adonai Jacuzzi (@mrmanhere_) April 7, 2020

Am patiently waiting for rema to get his first UK and US entry before davido. So i can see hot tears from davido fans shouting rema did it with Gumbody 💔💔😁😁🤣🤣🤣 — //|)🐍 (@Emdee_01) April 7, 2020

-Drake just announced that he has a song with Rema.

– He also has a song with 6lack

-Iron man is on Obama's playlist

-He was a guest at the NBA all star Rema is definitely the future of African music and I'm here for it. Nigeria to the world!!!Flag of Nigeria — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) April 7, 2020

Will Rema have a huge hit with Drake just like Wizkid?pic.twitter.com/2qPewy8kgt — Tunde Ednut (@TundeEddnut) April 7, 2020

Drake said he has a sick song with REMA not 6 songs

I can’t wait for the jam to drop tho💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 — H.A.I.S.H.A.H🧜‍♀️🍭 (@EWAWUNMIII) April 7, 2020