FYI: Drake has a Track with Rema & Nigerians Can’t Wait for the Jam

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 mins ago

 on

In case you’ve not heard, Rema got featured on one of Drake’s forthcoming tracks. How cool is that!

From being on Barack Obama‘s playlist to getting featured on a track with Drake, Rema is steadily taking over the world.

The Canadian rapper and singer took to his InstaLive when he played Rema’s song, “Dumebi” and of course, Drake said the catchy line, ‘another banger’.

While jamming to “Dumebi”, Drake said, “Big up Rema too. We have a sick song together…”, he then continued playing the song.

Listen to this!

And here’s what everyone is saying:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

