The Elevation Church provides Relief to 4000 Homes & Launches Health Management Programme to tackle COVID-19

The Elevation Church (TEC) has launched a food bank to feed Nigerians affected by COVID-19. 4000 indigent persons have so far benefited from the initiative and there is a plan underway to reach out to an additional 2000 Nigerians. In addition to this, the church has undergone several efforts to provide medical, spiritual, emotional and psychological support to the residents of Lagos State most affected by the pandemic.

Pistis Foundation, TEC’s social intervention arm, set up the food bank offering relief packs comprised of staples such as rice, beans, garri, tinned tomatoes, milk, sugar, oil and much more to the indigent. This is to help the recipients feed in these critical times where economic activities have stalled. The materials are delivered to recipients in need after a request has been placed to the call centre established for the purpose of processing all applications. The delivery is made in partnership with GIG logistics. The Foundation has pledged to increase its efforts to alleviate the suffering of the poor in the state.

Godman Akinlabi, lead pastor, TEC, emphasized that one of the cardinal objectives of the church from inception is to be a church that practically impacts the lives of people wholesomely.

“From our E200 programme designed to support the most financially challenged at the bottom of the socioeconomic pyramid, to our Ubomi Medical/Surgical Outreach to the medically underserved, and our Pistis Foundation driving several other people-centric initiatives, we have embedded within our DNA, an ingrained culture of practically uplifting lives.” He remarked

Pistis Foundation and the church’s team of medical professionals are also providing free medical interventions to those who might need same at this time at no cost to the beneficiaries. This is done in partnership with St. Kizito’s Clinic, Lekki and Chion Hospital, Maryland, Lagos.

To foster community, emotional support and mental wellness, The Elevation Church has also partnered with the Institute of Family Engineering and Development to provide free psychological counselling services to people who require support or a listening ear at this time, while also deploying more phone lines for church counselling services. This goes alongside several initiatives that have been launched to engage and support people online via social media.

All initiatives are at no cost to the beneficiaries. To benefit from the Food and Medical interventions, please email [email protected]. For other enquiries, email [email protected]

You can visit any of these websites for more info: www.elevationng.org, www.pistisfoundation.org.

