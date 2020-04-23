Darling supports Frontline Health Workers, sets up Relief Fund To Help Small-Scale Salon Owners & Hair Stylists

The Government-authorized lockdown of Nigeria’s commercial and political capitals along with other cities as part of the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus commenced on March 30th, placing thousands of non-essential workers out of work, and thus, out of income.

Some of the people most affected by this development in the hair industry are small-scale salon owners and hairstylists. In light of this, one of Nigeria’s leading hair extension brand, Darling, set-up a relief fund to help alleviate some of the economic tolls the pandemic has taken on small hairstyling businesses. The relief fund catered to five hundred hairstylists, to assist with the purchase of basic amenities. The purpose of the donation was to provide much-needed support for members of the hairstyling community who have been put out of work during this unprecedented time.

In addition, Darling has pledged to continue supporting a select number of these small scale stylists and salon owners after the pandemic by supplying Darling hair products to several salons and stylists at no cost to help them restart their businesses.

Darling is not only supporting its immediate community; the brand is also honoring those on the frontlines of the pandemic. As the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increases, more health workers remain at work to help contain the spread of the virus. To appreciate health workers for their sacrifices and commendable work in fighting the spread of coronavirus, Darling launched kicked off a campaign online tagged ‘Darling Health Workers Salute’. Several Influencers have come on board to support the brand’s campaign by posting messages of appreciation to health workers and encouraging the public to acknowledge their efforts and celebrate them.

To further drive the ‘Darling Health Worker Salute’ campaign, Darling is working with the Lagos State Government to provide complimentary meals for health workers at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, for a period of two weeks.

While speaking on the brand’s initiatives towards COVID-19 relief, Head of Marketing, Godrej West Africa, Ayodele Otujinrin said ‘‘it is important that we come together to support each other and collectively support our health workers who are at the frontline battling the pandemic.’’ She also added that ‘‘these initiatives are part of Darling’s Corporate Social Responsibility to improve the wellbeing of the community and a means to ensure that Nigerians thrive during this difficult time’’.

As the coronavirus continues to spread in Nigeria, with the country’s commercial centers at the heart of the scourge, Darling commends the effort of the Government to curb the spread by enforcing strict measures to keep Nigerians safe.

Commenting further, Ayodele expressed optimism that the pandemic will soon be a thing of the past and encouraged Nigerians to stay home and stay safe.

‘‘Although these changes have fundamentally altered the daily routines of millions of Nigerians, it is important that we follow the directives from the government to stay at home. This is not a permanent state, it is a moment in time, and we will get through this.’’

