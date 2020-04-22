Connect with us

Events Living

See Through the Eye of a Parent in Isolation with Ify Okoye on Our #AtHomeWithBN Series | April 23

Events

Dettol Joins Forces with the Ogun State Goverment to actively Fight against COVID-19

Events

From North, South, East to West! The Journey to Feed the Nation continues as Flour Mills of Nigeria donates amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Events

Nigerian Breweries is standing with Nigeria against COVID-19 with a Donation of N600 Million

Events Inspired Living

Regina Askina will Walk Us Through the Life of A Healthcare Worker During the Pandemic on #AtHomeWithBN | April 22

Events Living

Expecting Mums! Don’t Miss Our Next InstaLive Session with Tolu Adeleke-Aire on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV Career Events Living

Mark Your Calendars & Don't Miss Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 20 – 25

BN TV Events

"I Nearly Died & Lost My Eyesight" - Akah Nnani will be Sharing His Story with Us on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV Events

#AtHomeWithBN: Don’t Miss Our Work-Out Session with Deborah Rise | April 18

Events

CAP, WIMBIZ, Life Bank partner to bring Smiles to Thousands of Households with Lockdown Relief Packs & Medical Supplies

Events

See Through the Eye of a Parent in Isolation with Ify Okoye on Our #AtHomeWithBN Series | April 23

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey BNers,

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN, has featured quite a number of experts in various fields, enlightening us on various topics that are meant to help us through the current coronavirus situation the world is facing.

We know it hasn’t been easy for parents having to stay indoors 24/7 with the kids during this period. That is why, for our next #AtHomeWithBN episode, we’re hosting Ify Okoye @ifyokoye1 as she walks us through the life of a parent during this pandemic.

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue@bellanaijaonline InstaLive

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Chineze Aina: Is the Lockdown Affecting Your Sex Life?

Olawunmi Adegoke: Of Perception & Relationship Building

Elohor Omonemu: Digital Fatigue Is Real & You’re Probably Experiencing it Right Now!

Dr Adekemi Adeniyan of Dentalcare Foundation is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Gorgeous Women of Bald Geng

Advertisement
css.php