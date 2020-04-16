NigeriaSupportYourSMEs is Calling on the Federal Government to Prioritize SMEs in the COVID-19 Interventions

COVID-19 has descended upon our world, disrupting global health, economic, social and financial systems.

On March 30th, President Muhammadu Buhari announced a 2-week stay-at-home lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, leading to a sudden and unprecedented halt in operations of businesses across the formal and informal sectors, a lock-down that has been further extended for another 2 weeks.

Governments around the world who announced similar lockdowns, including African countries like Ghana, Kenya and South Africa, have quickly followed up with stimulus packages to support their Small Businesses, largely considered to be the engine of growth of the economy, to ensure millions of jobs are retained and to subdue the negative economic impact of a slow-down.

However, in Nigeria, small business owners are yet to see meaningful supporting actions from the government, causing a great deal of fear and uncertainty of the future of their businesses.

The SME Business-Owners Working Group, alongside the efforts of the NASME and NASSI, want to ensure that SMEs representing vulnerable sectors are urgently included in the COVID-19 response of the Nigerian government (Federal, State and Local) and her agencies, as well as in the actions of financial intermediaries like commercial banks. This additional government-led support should be appropriately structured to quickly and effectively get to the intended beneficiaries.

Ada Osakwe recognizes that these are unprecedented times globally, so she believes unprecedented actions need to be taken. Most of the movement’s recommendations are unconventional, but they strongly urge our leaders to open their minds to doing things differently.

She sincerely hopes that the government is able to understand what SMEs are going through and rank their needs at the top of their interventions in order to retain jobs, avoid an economic depression and reduce social unrest. She says: