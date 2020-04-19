Celebrities Joined Forces for “One World: Together at Home” Concert | Catch up on their Performances

Connect with us

The “One World: Together at Home” global concert saw some of the biggest pop stars on the planet join forces for an eight-hour stream of virtual performances.

Organised with Lady Gaga and Global Citizen, the concert included a six-hour pre-show before the two-hour main event airing both online and on television.

Among the many artists to perform were Burna Boy, Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, The Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Sir Elton John, Billie Eillish and Finneas, Kacey Musgraves, Stevie Wonders, Camilla Cabell, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Sam Smith.

1. Watch Stevie Wonder Perform “Lean On Me” and “Love’s In Need of Love Today“.

2. Watch Lady Gaga perform “Smile

3. Watch Billie Eilish and Finneas Perform “Sunny

4. Watch Elton John Perform “I’m Still Standing

5. Watch Paul McCartney Perform “Lady Madonna

6. Watch John Legend and Sam Smith Perform “Stand By Me

7. Watch Taylor Swift Perform “Soon You’ll Get Better

8. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform “What A Wonderful World

9. The Rolling Stones perform “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

10. J Lo performs “People”

11. Kacey Musgraves perform “Rainbow

 

