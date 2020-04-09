Connect with us

Events

Seven-Up makes Bold Move to Fight COVID-19, Donates 2 Million Bottles of Water & Beverages

Events

Hey BNers, Who will Win the N150 million Prize? Find Out At Access The Stars E-Finale

Events

Hypo donates 200 Cartons of Bleach to Support NCDC'S Fight against COVID-19 

BN TV Career Events Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Join Chika Okorafor Aneke as she Helps us Navigate Parenting during the Shutdown | April 9

BN TV Events Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Make it a Date with Chude Jideonwo as He Shares Ways We can Deal with Anxiety this Period | April 8

Events

Mouka provides Comfort to Nigerians during Crisis, donates 700 mattresses to Abule Ado Victims & COVID-19 Isolation Centres

Events Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Lizzo to Perform in a Historic Concert, all thanks to Global Citizen

Events Inspired

You can Help Save a Life by Supporting the Lagos Food Bank COVID-19 Emergency Food Intervention Program

Events Inspired

“People still think I am meant to be a Man” Joke Bakare on Medplus, Handling Stereotypes & Running One Of The Country’s Biggest Retail Chains

Events Style

Canadian BellaStylistas Shared An Inspiring Evening With Code Black Communicator Network & Tracy Moore

Events

Seven-Up makes Bold Move to Fight COVID-19, Donates 2 Million Bottles of Water & Beverages

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

As cases of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to grow in Nigeria, Nigerians have had to battle with both the possibility of getting infected and the panic created by varying pieces of information being circulated. To help reduce misinformation and better protect citizens across the country, the Seven-Up Bottling Company has announced that they are allocating their media assets to help with the sensitization of the public on what they can do at this time to keep safe. The company believes that this sensitization campaign focused on grassroots communities will strengthen the efforts being made by the government to limit the spread of the virus.

Along with this allocation of media resources, they also announced a donation of 2 million bottles of Aquafina premium drinking water and other beverages from their portfolio to the Lagos State Government and other state governments across Nigeria. The company hopes this will boost the emergency food response targeted at people in vulnerable communities, as well as used to cater to patients and health workers at various isolation centers in the states.

According to the Managing Director of SBC, Ziad Maalouf, this is the company’s way of supporting vulnerable communities during this tough time. He further expressed his gratitude and admiration for those at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, stating that SBC believes that we are stronger together when we take collective action to help each other stay safe.

Already, the NCDC has set up 7 molecular laboratories in 6 states, to help increase the country’s capacity to carry out more tests on people presenting symptoms of the virus and their close contacts. So far, this move has led to an increase in confirmed cases, with 14 states who have now recorded at least 1 case.

Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja remain on lockdown as directed by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Seven-Up team used their announcement as an opportunity to remind people to stay home, remain vigilant and stay safe.
————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Notes From My Stay At Home

There is a Global Pandemic But Why Are Some Nigerians Not Obeying the Mandatory Stay-At-Home Request?

Notiki Bello: Let’s Talk About Brymo’s Latest Project – ‘Yellow’

‘Tale Alimi: Staying Alive While Trying to Keep Your Business Afloat

Maryam Gwadabe of Blue Sapphire Hub is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php