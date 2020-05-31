Go Nina, It’s Your Birthday!

Reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur, Nina Ivy is a year older today and she wants us to know she is not only older but a lot wiser.

The expecting mum who is in an exciting mood, shared some lovely photos to mark the day as she turned 24.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

It’s my birthday today 💃💃 🎂 🍰 🍷

Dear 23 , you were very good to me , I learnt a lot and a lot happened and above all I came to the conclusion that

the world is my stage and I have played diligently so far , I hope to display a noble and fierce expression of reign in the years to come cheers to a big 24 🥂 and a new chapter of my life

In another post, she wrote:

I’m feeling a Little more diva-ish than usual today . Must be because

It’s My Freaking Birthday

Photo Credit: nina_ivy_