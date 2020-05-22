Connect with us

Here's How the Eat'N'Go Foundation is actively Supporting Nigerians in the Fight Against COVID-19

…reaches over 6500 essential workers across Nigeria 
With the continuous increase in number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Nigeria, Eat’N’Go, the master franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Yoghurt has said that through its foundation, it will continue to provide maximum support to the federal government in the fight against Covid-19. 

Since the launch of its charity initiative during the pandemic, Eat’N’Go has catered to the feeding of over 6500 essential workers with products worth over N23Million and has continued to reaffirm its commitment to reach even more people across the nation. 

Patrick McMichael, Chief Executive Officer, Eat’N’Go, while commenting on the organisation’s support said “we acknowledge that this is a tough period for all Nigerians and the government and we cannot over emphasis how unprecedented these times are. Lots of businesses have been hit, the economy is almost at a halt, and most disheartening is the loss of some of our brothers and sisters. We sympathize with everyone who has been affected by this virus and this is why through our continuous food donations, we are actively supporting essential workers who are vital to containing the spread of the virus while helping people recover. 

As a firm that prioritises the happiness of its customers, we will not stop supporting the government and so far, we have donated over 13,600 slices of Pizza, 10,000 cups of ice cream, and 800 cups of yogurt. Since the outbreak, we have found our strength as an organization, in the uniqueness of Nigerians; we are resilient and together we will overcome this” he added.  

Eat’N’Go, through its three brands, has continued to explore unique and creative ways to flatten the curve, transitioning into the digital side of business to continually satisfy its customers across the country. All three brands are advocating for the stay-home policy and have since suspended their dine-in services while encouraging customers to order online and opt for contactless deliveries.
BellaNaija.com

