Ejiro Amos Tafiri is a Survivor & she Bares it All in TW Magazine’s April/May 2020 Issue

We are in the season of survival and that is the theme for TW Magazine’s April/May 2020 issue. Be it surviving novel viruses, the lockdown, or the curve balls that life throws at us the simple fact is, we all have the survival spirit and can make it through anything.

In the spirit of surviving, TW Magazine shares the story of fashion guru Ejiro Amos Tafiri to inspire our fight to go on.

The story of Ejiro Amos Tafiri.When you hear her name, your mind immediately goes to her passion for fashion and positive energy. But 10 years in, Ejiro Amos Tafiri lets us know that the road to where she is today is paved with her many blessings in disguise.

From experiencing sexual abuse by a family member to swimming against naysayers in the industry and becoming pregnant out of wedlock – life has definitely dealt Ejiro a few blows. But like the survivor she is, she came out swinging.

Photo Credit:

Photography: @PhotographyByEcha

Makeup: @JFairy_Beauty

Styling: @EjiroAmosTafiri