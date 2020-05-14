Connect with us

Style

The Documentary Fashion Girls Are Buzzing About: Tongoro 'Made in Africa'

Style

Check Out How Style Stars Are Rocking Pink On #BellaStylista: Issue 103 !

Beauty Style

Ejiro Amos Tafiri is a Survivor & she Bares it All in TW Magazine's April/May 2020 Issue

Style

Let Elizabeth Delphine's Quarantine Style Series Spark Joy This Week

Music Style

RiRi is teaching us how to Keep Summer Alive with a New Eyewear Collection

Style

We're Totally Ready to Raid Toke Makinwa's Shoe Closet

Style

13 Super Cute Outfits You'll Want to Copy from HafyMo ASAP

Style

From a Refugee Camp to the Runway - Eman Deng is Taking the Modelling Industry by Storm

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 336

Style

Our Editors Are Low Key Obsessed With Kiitana's New Dating Series on IGTV

Style

The Documentary Fashion Girls Are Buzzing About: Tongoro ‘Made in Africa’

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Senegalese brand Tongoro Studio created a documentary to mark their 4th anniversary this month.

It’s still surprising  that a brand that has gone as far as it has in just four years. Now we have an in-depth look at the brands groundbreaking rise, via the half hour documentary released on the brands IGTV . The film chronicles the ethos and work of the designer Sarah Diouf and gives us a behind the scenes look on how the brands mesmerizing visuals and designs are created, special moments for the brand — THAT Beyonce moment, anyone? As well as how her unique perspective informs her design and how she overcomes challenges.

“We cannot always Google what we are trying to create, because there are definitely some templates that are meant for us to create” Diouf says in the trailer. And we couldn’t agree more.

On the Tongoro Instagram page they shared:

MADE IN AFRICA – A DOCUMENTARY

Narrated by Sarah Diouf, MADE IN AFRICA gives an insight into the journey of Tongoro, an African digital native brand based in Dakar, Senegal, promoting local craftmanship across the continent. The documentary celebrates the brand’s upcoming 4th anniversary on Africa Day, May 25 2020.

#Tongoro #MadeInAfrica

Scroll down to watch the just-released documentary and mark your calendars for their anniversary on May 25.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tongoro (@tongorostudio) on

 

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Michael Afenfia: Breakfast with Governor Ayade

Ada Njemanze: Are Business Cards Still Relevant and Effective in 2020?

Product Designer & Software Engineer Dara Oke is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Hephzibah Frances: How My Relationship With My Mom Evolved

‘Tale Alimi: Doing Business in The New Normal

Advertisement
css.php