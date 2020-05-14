The Documentary Fashion Girls Are Buzzing About: Tongoro ‘Made in Africa’

It’s still surprising that a brand that has gone as far as it has in just four years. Now we have an in-depth look at the brands groundbreaking rise, via the half hour documentary released on the brands IGTV . The film chronicles the ethos and work of the designer Sarah Diouf and gives us a behind the scenes look on how the brands mesmerizing visuals and designs are created, special moments for the brand — THAT Beyonce moment, anyone? As well as how her unique perspective informs her design and how she overcomes challenges.

“We cannot always Google what we are trying to create, because there are definitely some templates that are meant for us to create” Diouf says in the trailer. And we couldn’t agree more.