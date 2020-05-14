Style
The Documentary Fashion Girls Are Buzzing About: Tongoro ‘Made in Africa’
Senegalese brand Tongoro Studio created a documentary to mark their 4th anniversary this month.
On the Tongoro Instagram page they shared:
MADE IN AFRICA – A DOCUMENTARY
Narrated by Sarah Diouf, MADE IN AFRICA gives an insight into the journey of Tongoro, an African digital native brand based in Dakar, Senegal, promoting local craftmanship across the continent. The documentary celebrates the brand’s upcoming 4th anniversary on Africa Day, May 25 2020.
Scroll down to watch the just-released documentary and mark your calendars for their anniversary on May 25.
