Let Elizabeth Delphine’s Quarantine Style Series Spark Joy This Week
Published3 hours ago
We recently did a deep dive into Ellie’s Instagram feed and uncovered some ncredible style moments. Her looks are grounded in statement yet insouciant elegance that can at times feel lost today. Ahead, we’re breaking down some of the Paris based influencers best looks since the lockdown and tapping into her vintage-inspired style as endless inspiration. The Paris based influencer is striking a fine balance between using fashion as a form of escapism and displaying strong storyteling skills whether she’s clad in head to toe Versace or Cecilie Bahnsen. Does it spark joy? It definitely does!
Check out more of her statement style below
