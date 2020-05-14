Connect with us

Let Elizabeth Delphine's Quarantine Style Series Spark Joy This Week

Check Out How Style Stars Are Rocking Pink On #BellaStylista: Issue 103 !

Ejiro Amos Tafiri is a Survivor & she Bares it All in TW Magazine's April/May 2020 Issue

The Documentary Fashion Girls Are Buzzing About: Tongoro 'Made in Africa'

RiRi is teaching us how to Keep Summer Alive with a New Eyewear Collection

We're Totally Ready to Raid Toke Makinwa's Shoe Closet

13 Super Cute Outfits You'll Want to Copy from HafyMo ASAP

From a Refugee Camp to the Runway - Eman Deng is Taking the Modelling Industry by Storm

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 336

Our Editors Are Low Key Obsessed With Kiitana's New Dating Series on IGTV

Let Elizabeth Delphine's Quarantine Style Series Spark Joy This Week

We recently did a deep dive into Ellie’s Instagram feed and uncovered some ncredible style moments. Her looks are grounded in statement yet insouciant elegance that can at times feel lost today. Ahead, we’re breaking down some of the Paris based influencers best looks since the lockdown and tapping into her vintage-inspired style as endless inspiration. The Paris based influencer is striking a fine balance between using fashion as a form of escapism and displaying strong storyteling skills whether she’s clad in head to toe Versace or Cecilie Bahnsen. Does it spark joy? It definitely does!

Check out more of her statement style below

