itel Mobile & Lagos Food Bank comes together to support Ipaja Community through its #LoveAlwaysOn CSR Initiative

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

In Nigeria, one out of every three people lives below the poverty line and with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the global economy, employed persons are slipping into the brackets of the unemployed, and the struggles of people in underserved communities with little or nothing to feed on have been compounded due to the government-sanctioned lockdowns in COVID-19 hotspots.

However, heeding to the call to provide relief for affected communities around Nigeria are itel Mobile and Lagos Food Bank, an NGO based in Lagos, Nigeria. United by the aim of reducing hardship worsened by the coronavirus, the smartphone for everyone brand, through its Love Always On CSR Initiative, and the NGO, reached the residents of Ipaja, Ayobo, and adjoining communities in Lagos state at a time when they needed it the most.

Raw food and relief items were provided to the semi-urban community’s households as part of their relief efforts, and at the forefront of these efforts are a deep concern and care for their communities.

Commenting on the brand’s CSR campaign, Oke Umurhohwo, itel’s Marketing Communications Manager said:
“I am very proud to be a part of a brand who is giving back to the communities where we live and work. We know that this period is a tough one for many families because of the lockdown, and as such, we are happy that our CSR activities are able to give families a measure of relief. It’s also worth noting that our CSR initiative themed: Love Always On will continue to impact lives, even after this pandemic has been thoroughly defeated.”

The joy on the faces of members of the community was a common theme throughout the hours-long outreach. More than 20 volunteers gave up hours of their time to enrich the lives of Nigerians and this is something worth applauding.

See more photos of the positive difference itel Mobile and Lagos Food Bank made in Ipaja, Ayobo, Lagos below.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

