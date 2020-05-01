Watch the Official Trailer for Kayode Kasum’s “Kambili – The Whole 30 Yards” starring Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor, Sharon Ooja

Nollywood director Kayode Kasum has released the official trailer for his upcoming movie titled “Kambili – The Whole 30 Yards“. The movie, which stars Nancy Isime as the lead actor, sees the character Kambili going to extreme lengths to get the man of her dreams.

Her name is Kambili and she will go the whole 30 yards to become his wife material. The movie also stars Toyin Abraham, Venita Akpofure, Sharon Ooja, Mawuli Gavor, Swanky JKA and others.

Watch the trailer below: