Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Official Trailer for Kayode Kasum's "Kambili - The Whole 30 Yards" starring Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor, Sharon Ooja

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Season Finale of “Skinny Girl in Transit” is Here & You Don't Want to Miss it | Watch

Movies & TV Scoop

We Bet You Didn't know these Facts about Uzo Aduba | Watch her interview on Elle's "Ask Me Anything"

Movies & TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Kylie Jenner is Celebrating Travis Scott's Birthday with Some of her Favourite Father-Daughter Snaps

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Here! WATCH Another Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Mini-Series

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan is Introducing Aspiring Filmmakers to the Exceptional World of Filmmaking | WATCH

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Birthday Girl Jemima Osunde is Painting the Town Red from her Couch

BN TV Movies & TV

#ThrowbackThursday: Watch this recap for Season 1 of the “Gulder Ultimate Search”

Movies & TV Scoop

Everything We Know About Netflix's Next African Original & Street Dance Drama 'JIVA!'

Movies & TV Scoop

Nigerians will Always Remember Irrfan Khan for these 6 Exceptional Movies

Movies & TV

Watch the Official Trailer for Kayode Kasum’s “Kambili – The Whole 30 Yards” starring Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor, Sharon Ooja

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nollywood director Kayode Kasum has released the official trailer for his upcoming movie titled “Kambili – The Whole 30 Yards“. The movie, which stars Nancy Isime as the lead actor, sees the character Kambili going to extreme lengths to get the man of her dreams.

Her name is Kambili and she will go the whole 30 yards to become his wife material. The movie also stars Toyin Abraham, Venita Akpofure, Sharon Ooja, Mawuli Gavor, Swanky JKA and others.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Fatima Allahnanan: 5 Things You Can Relate To If You’re Fasting This Ramadan

These Things Have Made Us Laugh In the Last 6 Weeks of Lockdown

Chisom J Mefor: Who Is Really Responsible for Exam Malpractice in Nigeria?

Mubarak Bala’s Story – Another Case of Nigerians Embracing Religion-Fueled Violence

Aysha Tofa of StartUp Kano is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php