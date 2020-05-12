Kiitana’s Latest Quarantine Beauty Look Couldn’t Be Easier to Try

Beauty lovers rejoice! Although most of us are not thrilled about the lack of beauty options due to varying social-distancing rules and stay in place orders. However, as always influencers have come through with some creative beauty looks, flooding our Instagram with looks to inspire us to experiment while we have to stay home. If you’re looking to pick up some new skills in the beauty department; this simple IGTV video by Kitan Akinniraye is right up your alley!

When it comes to beauty, Kitan definitely errs on the simple side, so it was interesting to see here dabble in a slightly bolder look that is still true to her core aesthetic. We particularly love this natural yet bold look featuring a stunning brick red Armani Beauty lipstick.

On her IGTV she shared:

Dewy Skin, Bold Lip Makeup Tutorial ft. @armanibeauty What do you think? Since we’re home, I thought it’d be fun to try a new look! You know, I’m more of a nude lip, matte chick but this is sooo cute, I just might be trying this more often💄 All products I used are below! #Armanibeauty #ArmaniPartner @ArmaniBeauty Fluid Master Primer https://bit.ly/3b7jStG

@ArmaniBeauty Luminous Silk Concealer https://bit.ly/3c9MK5M

@ArmaniBeauty Luminous Silk Foundation https://bit.ly/3dq6AKd

@ArmaniBeauty Eyes to Kill Eye Quattro Eyeshadow https://bit.ly/3chyvfs

@ArmaniBeauty Eye to Kill Eyeliner https://bit.ly/3drK6IK

@ArmaniBeauty Black Ecstasy Mascara https://bit.ly/3beuyqc

@ArmaniBeauty Fluid Sheer Liquid Highlighter https://bit.ly/2YH4ba0

@ArmaniBeauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick Shade: 201 https://bit.ly/2xJZ6mj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiitan A. (@kiitana) on May 8, 2020 at 1:17pm PDT

