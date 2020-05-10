Larry Casual is Celebrating the Modern African Man with this New Collection

Connect with us

Style

Ugandan luxury label Larry Casual is celebrating the modern African men with their latest campaign.

According to Mukooza Martin Larry, the Creative Director of the brand;

The modern African man is a lover of all things bright, bold and colourful. Those are some of the elements we used to piece this collection together. With a careful balance of both bright and muted looks, they catered to all men, the conservative one inclusive. You’ll see a pink suit, and wonder, will an African man wear it?

I’ll say the African man has evolved, he isn’t afraid of wearing a nice suit because it’s pink in colour. But, then again, if it is too bright, you still have a myriad of other options to choose from.

The campaign features an offering of suits; the traditional ones being a perfect choice for grooms, while kaftan suits cater to the wedding guests.

Our wedding culture is changing – guests draw just as much attention as the couple whose day they’ve converged to celebrate. We’re offering this modern male guest a befitting outfit to match his taste and class. The Larry Casual man is unapologetically African. This, is his way of standing out.

See the full lookbook below

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! 

Credits
Brand: @larry_casual
Models: @franckiggundu, @dope_stunner & @isram5
Photos: @fredbugembe
Location: @theeminpashahotelandspa

BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style

