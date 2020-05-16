We are Crushing on Mercy Johnson Okojie & her Adorable Family 💖

She may have just welcomed her fourth child but that did not stop Mercy Johnson Okojie from going all out to celebrate her husband Prince Odi on his birthday.

The lovely photos and video on her Instagram showed the moment Prince Odi was surprised with two cakes and happy birthday songs from his wife and kids. She captioned her post:

All we are doing today is play, dance and eat cake lol P/S it’s not white hair oooo na cake 😂😂🙈🙈🙈my hands are full now🙈don’t remind me jor😂💋💋 @princeodiokojie, your fragrance fills our everything.

You are our everything, you are ours for sure no Doubt💋❤️❤️HBD babes…. We love you… Thank you all so much for your kind words…. God bless you all always…

Photo Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie