We are Crushing on Mercy Johnson Okojie & her Adorable Family 💖

Signed Sealed Delivered! Adeolu Adefarasin is Officially a Married Man

We've Got the Official Trailer for Netflix's African Original "Blood & Water" | WATCH

Alton Mason & Amarachi Nwosu's Short Film "Rise In Light" shows off the Vibrant City of Lagos | Watch

Georgina Onuoha is Reassuring her Girls of her Unwavering Love for them in this Beautiful Open Letter

Remember Abraham Attah, the little boy in "Beasts of No Nation?" This is him Now

These Candid Snaps of Kim Kardashian West & her Babies are totally Relatable

Karibi Fubara is Grateful for Another chance at Life after Surviving Kidney Cancer 

Screenwriter Nicole Asinugo has a Word for Everyone Battling Work-Related Anxiety

Our Favourite Shady Baby Kaavia James Joined the #FruitSnackChallenge & the Result is just Hilarious

We are Crushing on Mercy Johnson Okojie & her Adorable Family 💖

15 mins ago

She may have just welcomed her fourth child but that did not stop Mercy Johnson Okojie from going all out to celebrate her husband Prince Odi on his birthday.

The lovely photos and video on her Instagram showed the moment Prince Odi was surprised with two cakes and happy birthday songs from his wife and kids. She captioned her post:

All we are doing today is play, dance and eat cake lol

P/S it’s not white hair oooo na cake 😂😂🙈🙈🙈my hands are full now🙈don’t remind me jor😂💋💋 @princeodiokojie, your fragrance fills our everything.
You are our everything, you are ours for sure no Doubt💋❤️❤️HBD babes…. We love you… Thank you all so much for your kind words…. God bless you all always…

Photo Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

