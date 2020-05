Master makeup artist Sir John shared his Sunday Spa Routine with Coveteur and he shares gems on how he maintains his flawless skin and how to care for yourself holistically. One of our favourite quotes from the feature?

“Love is not something you just slather on once in a while; it’s daily, it’s a ritual, it’s a lifestyle.”

Watch the full video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COVETEUR (@coveteur) on May 10, 2020 at 2:15pm PDT

