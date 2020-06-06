Connect with us

Meet the Finalists for the 2020 Africa Green Grant Bootcamp

Published

3 hours ago

 on

There are youth across Africa with innovative and creative ideas to solving problems within the environmental and agricultural sectors, however they are lacking the required support to protect their businesses and birth their ideas. At Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation, we have several initiatives to promote the sustainability of the environment through the ever-vibrant African youths. The Africa Green Grant is one of our initiatives that seek to support and empower them in the designing and implementation of their ideas while promoting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The call for the grant application commenced on the 1st of January 2020 and closed on the 29th of February 2020, the applications have gone through several stages of screening and the finalists of the 2020 Africa Green Grant have been selected to partake in the 5 days business management/development intensive training boot camp. 

And the finalists for the 2020 Grant are; 

  • Rofiat Olaleye – Eco Heroes
  • Godwin Amadi – Twincycler
  • Beatrace Ndisa Mwanjala – Kompost Ke
  • Jamiu Adekunle Adisa – Agric Tech
  • Rita Idehai – Eco Barter
  • Jonathan Stewart – Agrotech
  • Adejoke Lasisi – Planet 3R
  • Ademuyiwa James Ademola – Light Africa Solar Hub
  • Bilkisu Garba – The Upcycle Architect
  • Oluwafemi Adesope – Holinks Multi Ventures

Due to the unprecedented period in our world at present, this year’s boot camp will be a virtual session that will take place from Monday, 8th – Friday, June 12th, 2020. The selected applicants will be trained on business management/idea implementation and on the last day, will be pitching their ideas to a carefully selected panel of judges. From this exercise, a winner will be selected and will be the recipient of this year’s Africa Green Grant Award. 

We are excited about the 2020 edition and we cannot wait to see the Africa continent #gogreen.

#africagreenawards

#africagreengrant


Sponsored Content

