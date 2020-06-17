AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 341

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@mz_lase in @chic_byveekeejames
@itsprincessjoof
@olimalick MUA- @memzzy_official Designer- @olimalick
@ba_aisha
Photo- @thinkitphoto
@king_juddy
@neinaa_lala_tahara
@bint_atelier @azzabeauty_ x @madugu.ng
#AsoEbiBella in @ama___clothings
Outfit @haffys_empire MUA @shinelxmakeover Fabric- @vlisco
Makeup – @mzzdeima Gele by @rabbsymakover
@temifitness in @houseofsolange Makeup @quints_n_class
Outfit- @styled_by_tevriss
@okunwa
@maguy.rassul in @souckobazin
@thebistons! @t_biston
@barikisu_official
#AsoEbiBella
@ethnik_city
@germinous
@nanahemaaofficial
@ebrimajunks ❤ @e_zaii Photo – @bitzphotography
Photo- @_mr.jess @_y.kaka @_brownsuggarh
@ontheqtrain Outfit- @ofuure
@violaflair x @ceec_official
@estaregrams in @ofuure
@obi_sky in @xzenda
@ijeomafrancisca1
@callme_daya Fabric @fabric_palacegh Hair @the_hairmistress MUA @annies_beauty_studio Photographer @i_am_joojo Designer @Jozzy_april
@akunna_nwala in @glitz_allure_fabrics
Kids!
@binbuba_creation
@elsa_obey Mom @bookielavida Outfits- @daisystylehouse Photography – @mimsphotographyy Makeup- @bookielavida
Photot @deinte
Mum- @_bimpay_ Asooke outfits by @jenrewa
Mum- @_bimpay_ Asooke outfits by @jenrewa 2
@bblackbarbie
@theunidenticalduo
