Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 341

AsoEbi Bella

Published

1 hour ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@mz_lase in @chic_byveekeejames

@itsprincessjoof

@olimalick MUA- @memzzy_official Designer- @olimalick

@ba_aisha

Photo- @thinkitphoto

@king_juddy

@neinaa_lala_tahara

@bint_atelier @azzabeauty_ x @madugu.ng

#AsoEbiBella in @ama___clothings

Outfit @haffys_empire MUA @shinelxmakeover Fabric- @vlisco

Makeup – @mzzdeima Gele by @rabbsymakover

@temifitness in @houseofsolange Makeup @quints_n_class

Outfit- @styled_by_tevriss

@okunwa

@maguy.rassul in @souckobazin

@thebistons! @t_biston

@thebistons! @t_biston

@barikisu_official

#AsoEbiBella

@ethnik_city

@germinous

@nanahemaaofficial

@ebrimajunks ❤ @e_zaii Photo – @bitzphotography

Photo- @_mr.jess @_y.kaka @_brownsuggarh

@ontheqtrain Outfit- @ofuure

@violaflair x @ceec_official

@estaregrams in @ofuure

@obi_sky in @xzenda

@ijeomafrancisca1

@callme_daya Fabric @fabric_palacegh Hair @the_hairmistress MUA @annies_beauty_studio Photographer @i_am_joojo Designer @Jozzy_april

@akunna_nwala in @glitz_allure_fabrics

Kids!

@binbuba_creation

@elsa_obey Mom @bookielavida Outfits- @daisystylehouse Photography – @mimsphotographyy Makeup- @bookielavida

Photot @deinte

Mum- @_bimpay_ Asooke outfits by @jenrewa

Mum- @_bimpay_ Asooke outfits by @jenrewa 2

@bblackbarbie

@kalliekisha Photo [email protected]_

@theunidenticalduo

