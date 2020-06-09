BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Bernicia Boateng, Dodos Uvieghara, Lungile Thabethe And More

Connect with us

This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!

Nyane Lebajoa

Bernicia Boateng

Tshego Manche

Lorna Maseko

Lungile Thabethe

Ayanda Thabethe

Dimma Umeh

Nanfe Jemima Kefas

Dodos Uvieghara

Hafsah Mohammed 

 

