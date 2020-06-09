Music
Sauti Sol’s Bien-Aimé has an Amazing Acoustic Version of their Song “Midnight Train”
Bien-Aimé has shared the acoustic version of Sauti Sol‘s song “Midnight Train” and it’s such a beautiful rendition.
The acoustic version was done with vocals from Bien-Aimé, keys from Mutoriah and the guitar from Yvan Kwizera. The recording engineer was Sam Sounds.
The award-winning afro-pop band Sauti Sol dropped their fifth studio album, also called Midnight Train, on the 5th of June, 2020.
Check out the original song here and listen to the acoustic rendition below.