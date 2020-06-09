Sauti Sol’s Bien-Aimé has an Amazing Acoustic Version of their Song “Midnight Train”

Bien-Aimé has shared the acoustic version of Sauti Sol‘s song “Midnight Train” and it’s such a beautiful rendition.

The acoustic version was done with vocals from Bien-Aimé, keys from Mutoriah and the guitar from Yvan Kwizera. The recording engineer was Sam Sounds.

The award-winning afro-pop band Sauti Sol dropped their fifth studio album, also called Midnight Train, on the 5th of June, 2020.

