Connect with us

Music

Sauti Sol's Bien-Aimé has an Amazing Acoustic Version of their Song "Midnight Train"

Music

New Music: Ryan feat. Ebony - Onwuike

Music Scoop

We're Getting Even More of Chike with a 3-Part EP "Dance of the Booless"

Music

Adekunle Gold drops Visuals for "Something Different"

Music

Nasty C teams up with T.I. for New Single "They Don't"

Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Yemi Alade & Sinach make Billboard's Top 15 Sub-Saharan African Artists

Music

New Music + Video: Juls feat. Aymos - Tembisa

Music

New Video: B-Red feat. Mayorkun - Dance

Music

New Music: Skiibii feat. Reekado Banks - Banger

Music

New Music + Video: Avala - Iran Obinrin (Female Lineage)

Music

Sauti Sol’s Bien-Aimé has an Amazing Acoustic Version of their Song “Midnight Train”

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Bien-Aimé has shared the acoustic version of Sauti Sol‘s song “Midnight Train” and it’s such a beautiful rendition.

The acoustic version was done with vocals from Bien-Aimé, keys from Mutoriah and the guitar from Yvan Kwizera. The recording engineer was Sam Sounds.

The award-winning afro-pop band Sauti Sol dropped their fifth studio album, also called Midnight Train, on the 5th of June, 2020.

Click here if you missed it.

Check out the original song here and listen to the acoustic rendition below.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How To Stay Visible While Working Remotely

Why Do You Lie Unprovoked?

In Loving Memory: Of OJ Akingbesote – An Exemplary Husband Who Loved without Restraint!

#BellaNaijaMCM Kingdom Nwanyanwu of D-Ability Initiative is Promoting the Welfare of Deaf & Hard of Hearing Persons in Nigeria 

BN Book Excerpt: The Formula For Wealth by Femi Pedro
Advertisement
css.php