Your Exclusive First Look At Tokyo James’ Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

BellaNaija Style

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Luxury fashion brand Tokyo James just unveiled a sneak peek for its Spring/Summer 2021 collection tagged Passcode.

From the photos shared on the brand’s Instagram page, the collection offers a range of distinctive pieces including ruched leather pants paired with statement sequin jackets. A favourite from the collection would definitely be the green leather animal hide suit set and matching bag.

As usual, the brand continues to challenges the mainstream ideas of what fashion is and should be.

See more photos below

